Ripley teaser: Andrew Scott plays the conman in upcoming series based on Patricia Highsmith’s classic. Watch

The highly-anticipated teaser trailer of Ripley is here. On Monday, Netflix shared the stunning one minute-long teaser of the limited series. Andrew Scott looks chilling as the titular character in the Patricia Highsmith adaptation. (Also read: Why Robert Downey Jr feels Oppenheimer’s success has become a ‘terrible tragedy’ for Christopher Nolan) Andrew Scott in a still from the teaser.

About the teaser

The teaser gives viewers a glimpse of the world of Ripley, that is based on Patricia Highsmith’s best-selling Tom Ripley novels. Andrew Scott, who is mostly known for his role as Hot Priest in Fleabag, stars as a grifter who lives in early 1960s New York. The series follows as he is hired by a wealthy man to travel to Italy in a bid to convince his vagabond son to return home.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

The teaser shows Scott's Ripley evades from maintaining a normal contact, and is constantly in hiding. Either he is on the run or he is onto something- with forged identities, that few keep note of. Andrew Scott fascinates in a chilling avatar, and utters just one word- ‘Ripley’ in the teaser.

Fan reactions

Reacting to the teaser, a fan wrote: “It would be amazing if it turns out to be more than just the adaptation of Talented Mr. Ripley and follows through on the subsequent novels because the story is there.” Another fan said, “Steven Zaillian wrote Schindler's List, Mission: Impossible, Gangs of New York, Moneyball, The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo and The Irishman. This could be insanely good.” A comment also read, “Can't stop watching it over and over again!”

Ripley is written and directed by Steven Zaillian. It also stars Johnny Flynn as Dickie Greenleaf, the 'vagabond son' and Dakota Fanning, as Ripley's girlfriend who grows suspicious of his actions.

The teaser also revealed the premiere date of Ripley, as all eight episodes of the series will start streaming from April 4.

Andrew Scott was last seen in Andrew Haigh's All Of Us Strangers, for which he received universal critical acclaim. He recently garnered a Golden Globe nomination for his performance in the film that also stars Paul Mescal, Claire Foy and Jamie Bell.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place