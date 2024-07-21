Netflix K-Dramas to look out for in August: Lovely Runner, The Frog, Love Next Door and more

Exciting news for fans of Korean shows as Netflix is bringing a whole new range of K-dramas for August. There is something for everyone as the upcoming shows bring in genres of romance, drama, fantasy and comedy. Subscribers have a lot to look forward to with shows like Lovely Runner, The Frog and a streaming service original movie titled Mission Cross coming to Netflix. New K-drama arriving in August 2024: Lovely Runner, Love Next Door and more.(@netflixkcontent/X)

Upcoming K-dramas in August 2024

Here’s a list of all the K-dramas scheduled to be released on Netflix, as reported by What’s on Netflix.

Lovely Runner (Season 1)

Release Date: August 1, 2024

Genre: Comedy, Fantasy, Romance

Cast: Byeon Woo Seok, Kim Hye Yoon, Song Geon Hee, Lee Seung Hyun, Jung Young Joo

Plot: The fan favourite K-drama, Lovely Runner, is all set to debut on Netflix and fans can begin their month with this lovely watch. The story revolves around a popular celebrity in South Korea, Ryu Seon Jae who is exhausted from his stardom and work. After his tragic demise, one of his biggest and most disheartened fans, Im Sol is transported back to fifteen years ago when she meets her idol and confronts him about his choices to change his tragic future.

The Frog (Season 1)

Release Date: To be announced

Genre: Drama, Thriller

Cast: Kim Yoon Seok, Yoon Kye Sang, Go Min Si, Lee Jung Eun, Ryu Hyun Kyung

Plot: The 8-episode series revolves around the story of two men Sang Joon and Young Ha. The former runs a motel in a rural area in the year 2000 and the latter runs a pension alone in the forest during the summer of the year 2021. Any further updates about the series are yet to be made by Netflix.

Romance in the House (Season 1)

Release Date: August 10, 2024

Genre: Drama, Romance

Cast: Ji Jin Hee, Kim Jee Soo, Son Na Eun, Choi Min Ho, Yoon San Ha

Plot: The series follows the journey of Byun Moo Jin, a once ambitious businessman, who let his failed businesses strain his family, leading to his wife Geum Ae Yeon divorcing him. Years later, their children Mi Rae and Hyun Jae are grown up. Mi Rae, seeing her mother struggle alone, is determined to be a reliable support, while Hyun Jae has grown up as the family troublemaker. Their lives are turned upside down when Moo Jin returns as the new owner of their apartment building, hoping to reconcile with Ae Yeon. Mi Rae strongly opposes this, but Hyun Jae welcomes their father's efforts to bring the family back together. The episodes will be released every Saturday and Sunday.

Love Next Door (Season 1)

Released Date: August 17, 2024

Genre: Drama, Romance

Cast: Jung Hae In, Jung So Min, Kim Ji Eun, Yun Ji On, Park Ji Young

Plot: The K-drama is about Bae Seok Ryu was used to excelling at everything, acing exams and succeeding in whatever she pursued. But when she started working at a big international company, she faced a setback that led to her first major failure. She ended up quitting her job as a project manager. Soon after, she reconnects with Choi Seung Hyo, a well-known young architect in South Korea who she had known since childhood when they used to share banana milk at the women's bathhouse. The episodes will be released every Saturday and Sunday.

Mission Cross (Movie)

Release date: August 7, 2024

Genre: Action, Comedy

Cast: Hwang Jung Min, Yeom Jung Ah, Jeon Hye Jin, Kim Joo Heon, Kim Joon Han

Plot: Netflix will also release a Netflix original movie in August. The plot tells the story of Kang Moo, a retired special forces officer, who strives to leave his perilous past behind to support his detective wife, Mi Sun, as a devoted househusband. However, a misunderstanding arises when the latter suspects Kang Moo of having an affair with the enigmatic Hee Joo. In her quest to uncover the truth about Kang Moo's past, their peaceful domestic life is disrupted, challenging their marriage like never before.