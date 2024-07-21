Ryan Reynolds jokes about being ‘sued’ by Taylor Swift during Deadpool 2: ‘Tough to swallow’

Ryan Reynolds is all geared up for the release of his upcoming film Deadpool and Wolverine. The actor is busy with promotions of the film alongside co-actor Hugh Jackman. Recently, Ryan joked about being ‘sued’ by singer Taylor Swift for his previous installation in the Deadpool franchise as he used her cats in the movie. The Deadpool actor enjoys a close bond with Swift and few months ago, attended her concert as well. Ryan Reynolds teased about being 'sued' by Taylor Swift for using her cats' picture in Deadpool 2.(REUTERS/Hollie Adams, Photo by Dingena Mol / ANP / AFP) / Netherlands OUT)

Ryan jokes about getting ‘sued’ by Taylor Swift

Ryan was in an interview with SiriusXM’s Town Hall where he said that there is no bad blood between him and Taylor Swift after he used her cat’s pictures in Deadpool 2. Swift’s cats, Meredith and Olivia‘s pictures were used on a T-shirt worn by Wade, Ryan’s character in the Deadpool sequel. He said, “Yes, I had a T-shirt made. Yes, of [Swift’s cats] Meredith and Olivia on Wade’s shirt. Yeah, you know, just little details, that’s all,” as reported by the People Magazine.

When the radio jockey asked if Ryan had to get any permission from Swift to use her cats’ pictures in the movie, he deadpanned, “No, I was sued. I lost everything in that one."

“And getting sued by a friend is tough to swallow. Also, she has just a lot of very, very powerful lawyers. I found out later those are just the paralegals. The real lawyers didn’t even bother with it,” he joked.

Referring to wearing that particular T-shirt without Swift’s permission he said, “I would never do such a thing.”

Ryan Reynolds is obsessed with Taylor Swift

Ryan and his wife, Blake Lively, share a close friendship with the American singer and songwriter. The 47-year-old actor along with his wife and their three daughters, Betty, Inez and James attended Swift’s concert in Madrid back in May. In a clip shared by a fan account, the couple was seen kissing and later Blake dancing along with her daughters to the Lover singer’s rhythms.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight Ryan debunked the rumours of Swift in his upcoming film. However, in an interview from 2022, he said, “Are you kidding me? I would do anything for that woman. She's a genius.” He also mentioned how everyone in his family is obsessed with the 34-year-old singer to the media outlet. “Oh my God, yes. All of us, whole house, I'm not kidding. I love it so much. I do, Blake does, my daughters. We love it. Obsessed.”