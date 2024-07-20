Madonna's son David Banda doesn't have ‘enough money for food’ after moving out of mom's house

David Banda has been left “scavenging” for food after moving out of his mother, Madonna's home. Despite struggling to make enough cash, the 18-year-old has a positive outlook towards his new lifestyle. David has relocated to an apartment in The Bronx, New York, where he teaches online guitar lessons to make a living. Madonna's son, David Banda is left 'scavenging' for food after moving out of his mother's house

The teen musician opened up about his new life in a recent interview with The Sun UK, admitting that he is content. “I love it. I’m not on my own. I’ve got my girlfriend. But I love it,” he said of his partner Maria Atuesta. Despite his mother's $850 million net worth, David is working hard to fend for himself.

“It’s lovely to experience it being nine o’clock at night, me being hungry and realising that I don’t have enough money to get food and scavenging. It’s fun to be young,” he said in an Instagram live.

David also revealed that Madonna has a new man in her life after splitting from Josh Popper. “Truth be told, she’s not single. She’s dating a guy . . . That’s her life. She’ll do what she wants to do,” he said of the 65-year-old's relationship with Jamaican-born footballer Akeem Morris.

He further told the outlet that he is a big fan of the famed reality show Love Island. “Reality TV is great because it allows people to forget about their day and enter a virtual world where you get to peer into other people’s lives. I like Love Island and Perfect Match,” he admitted.

The Material Girl hitmaker adopted David with her ex-husband Guy Ritchie from Malawi in 2006. While it is unclear exactly when David moved out of her house, Madonna said in July, “My first thought when I woke up in the hospital was my children,” amid her health scare.