Miss Kansas calls out her abuser sitting in audience during beauty pageant; Watch viral video

Miss Kansas 2024 is making headlines for “reclaiming respect” for advocating against domestic violence. In the final moments before being crowned the winner, Alexis Smith called out her abuser, who sat in the audience during the beauty pageant. Smith's empowering speech captured widespread attention online, with netizens praising her bravery and strength. Miss Kansas Alexis Smith called out her abuser who sat in the audience during the beauty pageant

Before being chosen from 26 participants to represent the state of Kansas in the 2025 Miss America contest, Smith was asked about her future goals. The 25-year-old explained that her “vision as the next Miss Kansas is to eliminate unhealthy and abusive relationships” before publically calling out her own abuser.

“Matter of fact, some of you out in this audience saw me very emotional because my abuser is here today. But that’s not going to stop me from being on this Miss Kansas stage and from representing as the next Miss Kansas. Because I, and my community, deserve healthy relationships. We deserve a domestic [violence] free life,” Smith added.

Her powerful statement not only drew loud cheers from the crowd but started making rounds on social media. As her clip went viral, Smith explained her Respect Reclaimed initiative on TikTok that it “is about reclaiming your power and standing firmly in it.” “On the night of Miss Kansas, my journey took an unexpected turn when someone I have been healing from tried to disrupt my peace,” the ICU nurse recalled.

Smith went on to explain that instead of staying silent, she “chose to live out my vision for a better world.” “I took back my power—not just for myself, but for my dreams and everyone watching and listening,” she added.

Miss Kansas concluded by affirming that her “advocacy will empower everyone to reclaim their own power in their own unique way. I might be small in stature, but I stand tall in strength, purpose, and power with hopes of inspiring others to do the same.”