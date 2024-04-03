Yellowstone actor Mo Brings Plenty’s nephew goes missing, named suspect in domestic violence case hours later

Yellowstone actor Mo Brings Plenty’s nephew, who recently went missing, has now been named a suspect in a domestic violence case. Lawrence Kansas Police Department shared a post on Facebook, announcing that 27-year-old Cole Brings Plenty is a person of interest in a case involving the abuse of a woman. Yellowstone actor Mo Brings Plenty’s nephew Cole Brings Plenty (pictured) went missing, now named a suspect in a domestic violence case (Lawrence Police Department)

“Lawrence Police have submitted an affidavit to the District Attorney for the arrest of Cole Brings Plenty after an incident Sunday morning at an apartment in Lawrence. We’ve identified him as the suspect, have probable cause for his arrest, and issued an alert to area agencies. Officers responded to reports of a female screaming for help, but the suspect fled before officers arrived. The investigation identified Brings Plenty and traffic cameras showed him leaving the city immediately after the incident, traveling southbound on 59 Highway,” the police department wrote.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The post added that the allegations are of domestic violence. It also said that Cole’s family has contacted officers and reported him missing.

“Brings Plenty was last known to be driving the 2005 Ford Explorer bearing Kansas license plate 368PXB pictured below. If you see Cole Brings Plenty, or his vehicle, call 911 or you can make an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers of Lawrence and Douglas County at (785)843-8477,” the post added.

Mo Brings Plenty shares a flyer

Hours before Cole was identified as a suspect, Mo shared a flyer on social media, saying Cole was missing. The flyer says Cole’s cell phone is off and he “missed an appointment with his agent for a TV show, which is uncharacteristic for him.” “#ColeBringsPlenty drives a white Ford Explorer, last seen March 31st leaving the Lawrence area,” the picture is captioned.

Expressing concern, Cole’s agent told Page Six, “Cole had an audition on an upcoming film project over Zoom scheduled for Monday morning. I had spoken to him Thursday afternoon about the details and he was excited about it. When Cole didn’t show up on Zoom, I reached out to his manager.”

The agent added, “We hope he is found safe and appreciate the efforts of his family, friends and film industry colleagues to try and locate him. Our thoughts go out to them during this difficult time.”

Cole has been featured in shows like 1923, Into the Wild Frontier and The Tall Tales of Jim Bridger.