Assailant kidnaps Georgia woman, slashes and burns her before she escapes

A man kidnapped, burned and cut a Georgia woman who was leaving work, her family told DeKalb County Police. The woman, in her 60s, was attacked while she was leaving work at an accounting firm along Montreal Road in Tucker last week, according to WXIA. An assailant kidnapped a Georgia woman, slashed and burned her before she escaped (Getty Images/iStockphoto - representational image)

It is unclear when exactly the incident took place. However, the family believes it might have happened shortly before 5:30 pm, which is when the firm closes.

What happened to the victim?

A man allegedly approached the woman and asked her to let him in. When she refused, he forced her into his car and made her drive to an ATM and withdraw money. At some point, the man slashed the victim across her body, including her face. He also burned her face, the family alleged.

After leaving the ATM, the suspect made the woman drive back to her business. This is where she managed to escape.

The woman then drove a few hundred yards down Montreal Road to DeKalb County Fire Station 22. Fire Captain Shaneqwa Eafford later told reporters that only one member of the crew was awake at the time.

The woman made some noise in the parking lot, which the crew member heard. The crew member then woke up Eafford and the other firefighters. The fire station subsequently contacted the police, who were reportedly dispatched to the area at about 9 pm.

"We had a DeKalb Fire Rescue transport unit in the house that was able to take her immediately; no wait at all," Eafford said. "It was a blessing for her to be able to come to us and for us to be here as well.”

The woman’s family confirmed that she is in the hospital, and has undergone at least one surgery. Detectives are trying to identify, locate and apprehend the suspect.