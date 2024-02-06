Hyderabad student brutally attacked by four robbers in Chicago, ‘please help me’

A student from Hyderabad was left seriously injured after an attack by four robbers in Chicago. The victim, identified as Syed Mazahir Ali, is a resident of Langar Houz who had gone to the US to pursue a Master's degree. He is a student at Indiana Wesleyan University. In a video recording shared on X, formerly Twitter, Ali can be seen bleeding profusely as he details the horrific attack. This news comes in the wake of multiple attacks on Indian-origin students in America. Syed Mazahir Ali, an Indian student pursuing a Master's Degree in the US, was left seriously injured after he was attacked by four men in Chicago(X, formerly Twitter/ Hate Detectors)

Indian student attacked in US by four men

Recalling the incident, Ali says in the video that he was attacked by four men while he was returning home with a packet of food in his hand. The CCTV footage of the incident reveals that Ali was chased by three of his attackers on Tuesday near his house on Campbell Avenue.

In the footage, which was also shared on the social media platform, Ali can be seen trying to outrun the attackers as soon as he realises something is wrong. The postgraduate student further revealed in the video recording that when he slipped near his house while running away, he was kicked and punched by those men.

He also revealed that they had stolen his phone after attacking him. By the end of the video, he can be heard saying, “Please help me, bro. Please help me.” Throughout the video, Ali was visibly distressed and panting. This news has raised major concern among netizens over the safety of Indians in the United States.

Last week, another Indian student, Shreyas Reddy Beniger, was found dead. He was a student at the Linder School of Business in Ohio while his parents live in Hyderabad. Before this, a man from Haryana, Vivek Saini, was hammered to death by a homeless man in Georgia on January 16.