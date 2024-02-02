Who was Shreyas Reddy? Third Indian student found dead in US in a week

The Indian Embassy in New York has confirmed the death of another Indian-origin student in the US, adding to the list of Indians who have lost their lives in the country in just a week. Embassy confirms death of Indian-origin student in US, police investigating(Carl H. Lindner College of Business, University of Cincinnati)

The student, Shreyas Reddy Benigeri, was studying in Ohio, and his cause of death is still unclear. The police are investigating the case, but no foul play is suspected so far.

Who was Shreyas Reddy Benigeri?

Shreyas Reddy Benigeri was a student of the Lindner School of Business, Cincinnati.

The Embassy posted a message on X (formerly Twitter) expressing its grief and offering assistance to the family of the deceased. The message read, “Deeply saddened by the unfortunate demise of Mr. Shreyas Reddy Benigeri, a student of Indian origin in Ohio. Police investigation is underway. At this stage, foul play is not suspected. The Consulate continues to remain in touch with the family and is extending all possible assistance to them.”

Indian-American students killed in US

This is not the first case of an Indian student dying in the US in recent times. On Sunday, Neel Acharya, a student of Purdue University in Indiana, was found dead on the campus after he went missing. The authorities were alerted about a possible dead body at 500 Allison Road in West Lafayette around 11:30 am. Sunday. The Tippecanoe County Coroner’s office identified the body as a “college-aged male”.

Another tragic incident occurred in Georgia, where Vivek Saini, a 25-year-old MBA graduate from India, was killed by a homeless drug addict with a hammer. The attacker, Julian Faulkner, had been sheltered by Saini at a store where he worked part-time.

Saini had given him food, water, and a jacket for two days, but asked him to leave or face the police when he felt unsafe. Faulkner then hit Saini 50 times in the head with a hammer, and was caught by the police standing over his corpse. The M9 News Channel reported the details of the brutal murder on Sunday.