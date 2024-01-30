Who is Julian Faulkner, the man who hammered Indian student to death in US and what led to the attack?

Vivek Saini, an MBA student in Georgia's Lithonia, was brutally attacked and killed by a homeless man named Julian Faulkner. The gut-wrenching incident was caught on camera. Vivek Saini, the 25-year-old Indian student who was hammered to death by the drug addict.

Faulkner reportedly hit Saini about 50 times on the head with a hammer. The incident took place at the Chevron Food Mart at Snapfinger and Cleveland Road, as per reports.

Who is Julian Faulkner?

Saini was a part-time clerk at a convenience store that sheltered Faulkner, who is a homeless drug-addict. It has been revealed that Saini was generous towards him, and even helped him with chips, a coke, water, and a jacket to keep him warm.

Faulkner was arrested and charged with malice murder, and booked into the DeKalb County Jail without bond.

Why did Julian Faulkner kill Vivek Saini?

On January 16, Saini reportedly refused to provide free food to Faulkner, NDTV reported. Saini also asked the suspect to leave the premises due to safety reasons and said he would call the police if he did not comply, according to Livemint. This is what may have led to the attack.

Faulkner attacked Saini as the victim was leaving for home, repeatedly thrashing him with a hammer. Police arrived to a scene grislier than one can imagine – Faulkner standing over Saini’s lifeless body.

India reacts to the murder

India has now reacted to the "terrifying, brutal and heinous incident.” In a post on X, India in Atlanta wrote, “We are deeply anguished by the terrifying, brutal, & heinous incident that led to the death of National/student Mr Vivek Saini & condemns attack in the strongest terms. It is understood that the US authorities have arrested the accused & are investigating the case.”

It added in the thread, “The Consulate got in touch with the family of Mr Saini immediately after the incident, provided all consular assistance in sending the mortal remains back to India, and remains in touch with the family.”