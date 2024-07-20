Multi-state Listeria outbreak linked to sliced deli meat leaves 2 dead, 28 hospitalised in US

A multi-state Listeria outbreak linked to sliced deli meat has claimed the lives of two people, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in a warning issued Friday. The agency revealed in an investigation note that the outbreak has led to 28 hospitalisations across 12 states. Two dead in Listeria outbreak linked to sliced deli meat, 28 hospitalised across 12 US states(Representational Image)

CDC issues warning for a multi-state Listeria outbreak

The agency noted that the majority of those infected with the potentially deadly bacteria reported eating meats sliced at deli counters. As part of its ongoing investigation, CDC is collecting necessary data to “determine the specific products that may be contaminated.”

CDC further noted that products sliced or prepared at a deli are more susceptible to Listeria contamination, as the bacteria spread easily from hands and surfaces to deli equipment and food. The agency explained that Listeria cannot be killed via refrigeration, adding that prior to consumption, food should be heated to an internal temperature of 165°F or until steaming hot to kill the germs.

“Listeria is especially harmful if you are pregnant, are aged 65 or older, or have a weakened immune system due to certain medical conditions or treatments. Other people can be infected with Listeria, but they rarely become seriously ill,” CDC's statement added. 12 states have been impacted by the outbreak, with the highest number of sick people in New York.

Here are the states and their corresponding number of cases: