Madonna gets emotional about ‘miraculous recovery’ 1 year after surviving 'life-threatening’ illness

In her emotional retrospective mood, Madonna is looking back at the time she miraculously recovered from a “life threatening” illness. After a year of being discharged from the hospital, the pop diva took to her social media to celebrate her unbelievable recovery from a near-fatal infection. "A year ago today, I had just come from the hospital after surviving a life threatening illness," Madonna wrote on her latest Fourth of July celebration Instagram post, which also debuts her PDA-filled snaps with a mystery man. (Instagram )

“A year ago today, I had just come from the hospital after surviving a life threatening illness, I could barely stand in my backyard holding one sparkler,” she wrote on Instagram on Friday, July 5. The “Material Girl” also shared a glimpse of her Fourth of July celebrations in the same carousel post.

Reflecting on how far she’s come on her recovery journey, she added, “I made a miraculous recovery and had an amazing year. Thank you God. Life is beautiful!”

What happened to Madonna?

For the 65-year-old, it seems “Like a Prayer” had come true as she shared the heartfelt confession about surviving an illness that left her unconscious in July 2023. The “Queen of Pop” was taken to the ICU after she was found unresponsive in her New York City home.

Reports alleged that she had to be revived with an injection of Narcan before being admitted to the ICU after her “lifeless body” was discovered at the scene.

Her longtime manager, Guy Oseary, later confirmed that she had been hit with a “serious bacterial infection.” The Grammy winner’s sudden health scare also led her to postpone the North American leg of her world tour. She reportedly couldn't help but constantly think of her children and her “Celebration” tour upon gaining consciousness.

Consequently, she is said to have taken up arms against her management team and insurance company to launch her shows as scheduled (they were set to begin on July 15, 2023, in Vancouver) but had to give in to pushing the dates back due to her health.

Her latest celebratory Fourth of July post also includes several PDA-filled snaps with a mystery man almost two months after her split with ex Josh Popper.