Madonna says it's a ‘miracle' she is still alive after health scare this year

Madonna has said that she“had to almost die” to get all of her six kids “in one room” together. The 65-year-old recalled how she woke up in the hospital to her children, who were “scared,” following her health scare. Over the summer, she ended up in intensive care. Madonna performs during the opening night of The Celebration Tour at The O2 Arena in London, Britain October 14, 2023 (Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Live Nation/Handout via REUTERS) (via REUTERS)

Madonna is a mother to Lourdes Leon, 26, Rocco Ritchie, 23, David Banda, 18, Chifundo “Mercy” James, 17, and twins Stella and Estere, 11. Her mother died from breast cancer at age 30.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

“The fact that I’m here right now is the f—king miracle,” Madonna said during her concert at Barclays Center Saturday night, December 16, according to Page Six. The crowd cheered on.

The singer went on to thank someone namedSibhan who "saved her life." “There is one very important woman who dragged me to the hospital … I passed out on my bathroom floor and I woke up in the ICU,” she said.

Madonna was hospitalised in June due to a bacterial infection. The illness landed her in intensive care, but days later, she returned to Instagram and thanked her supporters.

"Love from family and friends is the best Medicine. One month out of the hospital and I can reflect," she wrote. "As a Mother you can really get caught up In the needs of your children and the seemingly endless giving……….. But when the chips were down my children really showed up for me. I saw a side to them I had never seen before. It made all the difference."

The singer continued, “If you zoom into this Picture I am holding You will see A Polaroid taken by Andy Warhol of Keith Haring wearing a jacket with Michael Jackson's face painted on it. A perfect triangle of Brilliance. Artist who touched so many lives including my own.”