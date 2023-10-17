Madonna is back! Singer resumes Celebration Tour after health scare

Madonna resumed her Celebration Tour on October 14 after battling a life-threatening bacterial infection. Addressing her health scare during the London show, Madonna said, “I didn't think I was going to make it, neither did my doctors. That's why I woke up with all of my children sitting around me,” as per CNN. “If you want to know my secret, and you want to know how I pulled through and how I survived, I thought, 'I've got to be there for my children. I have to survive for them,'” she added. Madonna resumes her tour

The ‘Like a Virgin’ singer opened the show on Saturday at the O2 Arena. She paid homage to late icons like Prince, Michael Jackson, and Sinead O'Connor during the concert. As Madonna sang verses from her emotional ballad ‘In This Life’ from her 1992 album ‘Erotica’, the arena's giant screens displayed pictures of AIDS epidemic victims. Adding to the list of tributes, Madonna also sang her 1986 hit ‘Live to Tell’ in honour of her friend and late artist Keith Haring, whose picture was also displayed.

Another notable moment from the show was a stellar performance by Madonna's Mercy James, who appeared behind a piano and played opening notes to the singer's iconic song ‘Bad Girl’. The 65-year-old performer's other daughters - Lourdes Leon, and twins Stella and Estere, also joined her onstage as she performed her 1990 hit ‘Vogue’. Fans were overjoyed to see the singer recover and perform with high energy alongside her daughters. Several clips from the show went viral on social media.

Madonna also shared a clip from the opening night on X, formerly Twitter, which garnered over 1.7 million views. She captioned the post, “Thank you LONDON! Opening Night! An Evening I will never forget.”

