BLACKPINK'S Jennie dominates Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart, ‘You & Me’ debuts at No. 1

BLACKPINK member Jennie released her solo ‘You & Me’ on October 6 in a surprise announcement without any prior promotions for it. Jennie's popularity is soaring across the world as ‘You & Me’ recently debuted at No. 1 on Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart. The song is dominating the charts with 60 million streams outside of the U.S. It also ranked at No. 7 on this week's Billboard Global 200 chart. The song has continued to reign across various platforms - iTunes and Spotify, and has also topped South Korea's MelOn and YouTube charts. BLACKPINK’s Jennie is dominating charts(Instagram)

Early this week, YouTube released the results for their global charts and much to Blinks' (BLACKPINK fans) delight, the song ranked No. 1 on the Global YouTube Song chart with 44 million streams on the platform. Moreover, the official performance video for ‘You & Me’ also debuted at No. 1 on the Global YouTube Top Music Videos chart with over 26.8 million views. ‘You & Me’ is Jennie's second solo song following SOLO, which was released in 2018. Till now, the song has been performed twice by Jennie during BLACKPINK's Born Pink World Tour.

BLACKPINK is now the first act with multiple members who topped Global Excl. U.S. chart, with all four of its members hitting the top 10. Lisa logged two top 10s with ‘Lalisa’ at No. 2 and ‘Money’ at No. 7 in 2021, while Rose's ‘On The Ground’ debuted at No. 1 and Jisoo's ‘Flower’ ranked No. 2 back in April. Adding to Jennie's list of achievements is the fact that she now has over 12 million monthly listeners on Spotify. On South Korea's MelOn Hot 100 Chart, ‘You & Me’ debuted at No. 1. Blinks just can't stop congratulating the singer as they keep storming social media platforms with celebratory posts for Jennie.

Ever since the news of Jennie's domination on the charts circulated, #CongratulationsJennie started trending on X, formerly Twitter. A fan posted the Billboard charts on the platform with hearty congratulations to the K-pop idol. The fan wrote, “You will always be famous.” One more user wrote, “Jennierubyjane has now surpassed 10 Million subscribers on her Youtube Channel. She became the first Korean female soloist to recieve a Diamond Play button. Congratulations to our Nini.”

