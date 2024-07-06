Taylor Swift declares 'Summer of Sabrina' Carpenter for achieving breakout milestone

Taylor Swift has always been the biggest cheerleader of her girlfriends be it in any award show or concert. And Taylor did it again when as she cheered Sabrina Carpenter’s accomplishments for the successful year she has had so far. Sabrina’s Please Please Please topped the Billboard Hot 100 last week. She also announced her Short n’ Sweet tour for her upcoming studio album. Taylor Swift praises Sabrina Carpenter for her successful year on social media.(X )

Taylor hypes Sabrina and calls it the ‘Summer of Sabrina’

Taylor who has been quite busy making headlines with her The Eras Tour, recently praised her fellow pop singer Sabrina on Instagram. Sabrina who had a great year and established herself at the top of most charts with her songs Espresso and Please Please Please posted on Friday on Instagram.

As reported by USA Today, he expressed her gratitude to her fans around the world for streaming her songs and tickets sold out on the Short n’ Sour tour. The cation of the post read, “and just like that you guys sold out the entire short n’ sweet tour, espresso went #1 at pop radio andddddd i slid down this slide :’) thank you all so so much!!! i can’t wait to see you on the road.”

The Folklore singer took the oppurtunity to hype up her friend on social media as she wrote under Sabrina’s post, “SUMMER OF SABRINA AND MAY IT CONTINUE FOREVER”.

Taylor herself had a breakout year with back to back sold out shows during The Eras Tour and the release of her latest album The Tortured Poets Department. The two pop sensation friends are riding the horse of success professionally and personally. While Sabrina’s Please Please Please music video featured her rumoured boyfriend, actor Barry Keoghan, one of Taylor’s Tour acts featured a surprise performance by beau Travis Kelce.

Sabrina’s upcoming tour updates

The Espresso singer is all set for her tour scheduled to begin on September 23 in Columbus, Ohio. However, the fir performanc will be san Francisco in August followed by the scheduled tour dates. The tour is scheduled for 29 dates all the way through November this year. The tour is organised in support of her sixth studio album and cover the North American arenas of US including states of New York and Canada. The tour will also cover states of Canada.