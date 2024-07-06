Kim Kardashian, Megan Fox, Drake and others: Sneak peek inside Michael Rubin's star studded 4th of July bash

The Fourth of July celebrations are a grand event for millions of Americans with live music, performances, parties and fireworks. Celebrities are no different to the joyous occasion and they do know how to party. Michael Rubin’s annual Independence Day celebration is one example. The annual summer soiree, now, has become one of the key parties for the celebration of America with a star-studded evening. The white party was held at the Fanatics CEO’s home in Hamptons on Thursday evening. The exclusive event was frequented by many household names from the music, TV and film industry. Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashia, Drake and more celebrate the Fourth of July at Michael Rubin’s. (@michaelrubin/Instagram)

Inside Michael Rubin’s Fourth of July bash

The celebrations at the Rubin’s Bridgehampton home saw many celebrities get together in their white. As reported by USA Today, Rubin opened the gates to his home to many big names including Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Drake, Machine Gun Kelly, La La Anthony, Megan Thee Stallion, Emily Ratajkowski, Tom Brady, Jake Paul, Winnie Harlow, Teyana Taylor, Quavo, Camila Cabello and many more.

The entrepreneur shared glimpses from the Fourth of July celebrations on Instagram with a couple of photographs and videos. A set of photographs featured Rubin posing with many of the prominent personalities apart from the names aforementioned including Lil Wayne, Rob Gronkowski, Druski, DJ Khaled, J. Balvin, James Harden, Charli DAmelio, Brooks Nader, Shaboozey and Fat Joe. The caption of his post read, “Grateful to be able to bring so many incredible people together”.

Pre-Fourth of July bash activities at Rubin’s

In another video posted by Rubin on his official Instagram account on Friday, the party was preceded by a fun game of beach football. The two teams were led by Brady and CJ Stroud on either side of the net, as reported by USA Today. The video was captioned, “Pre White Party mini camp… getting our reps in and our body right. Let’s go.”

According to Page Six, Kendall Jenner was also present at the party, however, she was not photographed at the event. Rubin is known for throwing extravagant parties with celebrities for various occasions such as his Super Bowl parties with performances from various artists.