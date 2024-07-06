Andrew Tate launches bizarre misogynistic rant after Romania court verdict: ‘I am free…’

Andrew Tate, a controversial influencer and self-described misogynist, on Friday made a bizarre remark on women while celebrating his release from Romania. Tate, 37, boasted that he intends to get in a sports car and travel the world to meet his "bi****".(X)

This comes after Bucharest court announced that Tate and his brother Tristan are allowed to leave Romania, but they cannot leave the EU.

They were indicted on allegations of rape, human trafficking, and organizing a criminal network to sexually exploit women. While the brother rejected every accusation made against them, they are currently awaiting trial.

The duo called the court ruling a "significant victory and major step forward" in their ongoing legal battle.

Andrew declares ‘THE SHAM CASE IS FALLING APART’

Taking a shirtless victory lap, Tate, 37, boasted that he intends to get in a sports car and travel the world to meet his "bi****".

"For the first time in nearly three years, the judges decided I can leave Romania,” he said in a video footage posted on X. “Everyone knows this case against me is a sham. The process is the punishment. In the end I’ll be innocent.”

The caption of former pro-kick boxer's post reads, “I AM FREE. FOR THE FIRST TIME IN 3 YEARS I CAN LEAVE ROMANIA. THE SHAM CASE IS FALLING APART.”

In the video, which has garnered 2.1 million views so far, Tate can be seen walking around shirtless, and pointing to a number of expensive sports cars like a Ferrari, and he openly wondered which one he should drive to commemorate his newfound freedom, despite the fact that he is still required to stay in the European Union.

“Do we take the FS90 to Italy? Do we take the MC20 to Cannes? Do we take the 812 Competizione to Paris? Where do I go? I can go anywhere I want,” he asked while bragging about his luxury cars.

“Which of my bi***** am I gonna see?” he asks, demonstrating that his perspective on women remains the same.

Stating that he intends to take a car to the Italian Alps, he announced, “I'm built different.”

Eugene Vidineac, the brothers' attorney, hailed the court's decision as “reflection of the exemplary behaviour”.

In December 2022, British-American citizen Tate was detained near Bucharest along with Tristan and two Romanian women.

In June 2023, prosecutors indicted the four accused in the case. Two months later, Tate was released from house arrest but was directed to remain in the nation.