Jimmy Fallon brutally mocks Biden, says president can't spread Covid because…

Joe Biden tested positive for Covid-19 earlier this week, said the White House. While the president is “self-isolating,” Jimmy Fallon doesn't think Biden's diagnosis could be a threat to others. In the recent episode of The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, the 49-year-old took a brutal jibe at Biden, saying he couldn't possibly spread the virus as Democrats have effectively distanced themselves from him. Jimmy Fallon mercilessly mocked Joe Biden's Covid diagnosis and his impending exit from the presidential race(Getty Images via AFP)

Jimmy Fallon brutally mocks Joe Biden's Covid diagnosis

Fallon began by saying, “In a new interview, President Biden said that he would only consider dropping out of the race if a doctor told him he had a medical condition. Well...” He then played the clip where Seth Meyers announced, “President Biden tested positive yesterday for Covid-19.”

“On the bright side, it's the first positive news he's had in months. If you think about it,” the comedian jeered. “That's right -- Biden has Covid,” he continued, before adding, “Luckily, he can't spread it, because Democrats have been distancing themselves from him since the debate.”

The talk show host went on to say, “Yep, Biden had fatigue, a cough, and brain fog, and then he got Covid. Thankfully, Biden is expected to make a full recovery, and his doctors said that he'll be back to 60% in no time.”

“Of course, a lot of people are wondering who exactly gave Biden the virus. It's just hard to know. I mean, he sees so many people each day that it's unclear precisely who's sidelined the president,” he added.

“You know, I'm sure it wasn't intentional. Like, it's not like this person went into Baskin-Robbins and had everyone in the store lick one ice-cream cone, then gave that cone to Biden. I mean, who would do that?” Fallon quipped.

He further mocked Biden's impending drop-out from the presidential race, saying, “Meanwhile, the pressure for Biden to drop out of the race is really ramping up, and some top Democrats think it could happen in the next few days. Yeah, even the Secret Service thinks Biden's days are numbered. His new code name is Peloton.”