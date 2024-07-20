Joe Biden 'fed up' with Barack Obama amid pressure to step aside, sees him 'as a puppet master behind...'

US President Joe Biden is reportedly “fed up” and “irritated” with Democratic allies, including Barack Obama, for attempting to force him to step down from the presidential race due to concerns around his age and mental fitness. Joe Biden views Barack Obama “as a puppet master behind the scenes” of talks about his campaign, Times reported, citing sources.(AFP)

The New York Times reports that Biden, who is recuperating from COVID-19, is annoyed with party leaders who, according to insiders, have engaged in discussions about the 81-year-old POTUS quitting as the Democratic nominee.

The report comes as several Democrats have raised their voice against Biden's nomination following his lackluster performance in the first presidential debate, pleading with the president to halt his campaign. However, Biden's closest supporters, including Obama and former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, have refrained from openly criticising the president, whose campaign has always maintained that he will continue to run.

Citing sources, Times reported that Biden views Obama “as a puppet master behind the scenes” of talks about his campaign.

What's Pelosi and Obama's stand on Biden rerun?

Former President Obama was “expressing concerns to allies” regarding Biden's chance in the White House race, as per The Associated Press.

He has suggested allies "that Biden needs to consider the viability of his campaign but has also made clear that the decision is one Biden needs to make," according to nearly 12 people who spoke to the outlet on the condition of anonymity.

Moreover, Pelosi has also informed Biden that polls indicate he will not defeat Trump and that this might affect Democrats all the way down the ticket, CNN reported on Wednesday. However, the former speaker later claimed that the “feeding frenzy” from unidentified sources “misrepresents” her conversation with Biden, according to the AP.

In an appearance on CNN, investigative journalist Carl Bernstein spoke to sources who described Biden as “angry”, stating that “he feels abandoned” amid calls to step aside from his own party.

Biden faces calls to withdraw from the race

While applauding Biden's first four years in office, Senator Martin Heinrich of New Mexico in a statement on Friday said that Biden “would secure his legacy as one of our nation's greatest leaders” by stepping down.

Additionally, Senator Jon Tester of Montana asserted that Biden should not rerun for another term. He, however, lauded his commitment to the United States.

Despite the growing opposition, Biden's Campaign Chair Jen O'Malley Dillon told MSNBC's Morning Joe that he is in the race to win, and he is going to be the nation's president for a second term.