Joe Biden mocks Donald Trump and Elon Musk using his Covid-19 diagnosis: ‘I’m sick of…’

Joe Biden has tested positive for Covid-19, and he has now used his diagnosis to take a dig at Donald Trump and Elon Musk. “I’m sick,” the president wrote on X, soon after news of his diagnosis made headlines. Joe Biden mocks Donald Trump and Elon Musk using his Covid-19 diagnosis (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, AP, REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/File Photo)

Biden then followed up with another post in the thread, which read, “of Elon Musk and his rich buddies trying to buy this election. And if you agree, pitch in here.” The second post included photos of Trump and Musk, and a link to a donation site for the Biden campaign.

After Trump survived an assassination attempt, Musk took to X to endorse the former president. “I fully endorse President Trump and hope for his rapid recovery,” Musk wrote.

On the other hand, Musk has often attacked Biden on social media for his immigration policies and age. But he has expressed his support for Trump on various occasions.

Joe Biden tests positive for Covid-19

Biden tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday, July 17. He abruptly boarded Air Force One to go back to his home in Delaware. As the president emerged from the presidential limo and went up the stairs of the jet at Harry Reid International Airport, he told reporters, “I feel good.” He did not wear a mask. The president has also cancelled a speech to a Latino advocacy group in Sin City.

After the speech was cancelled, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre announced that Biden had tested positive. "He is vaccinated and boosted and experiencing mild symptoms," she reportedly said.

"He will be returning to Delaware where he will self-isolate and will continue to carry out all of his duties fully during that time," Jean-Pierre added.

Amid growing calls to drop out of the race, Biden recently said that he would do so only on one condition. "If I had some medical condition that emerged, if somebody, if doctors came to me and said, 'You got this problem, that problem'," Biden told BET host Ed Gordon