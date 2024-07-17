While addressing the NAACP’s annual convention, Joe Biden teased that vice president Kamala Harris “could be president of the United States.” This comes as Biden faces growing calls to drop out of the race. Joe Biden says Kamala Harris ‘could be president of the United States’ amid calls to drop out (Photographer: Bonnie Cash/UPI/Bloomberg)(Bloomberg)

“She’s not only a great vice president, she could be president of the United States,” Biden, 81, said.

Were Biden to step aside, Harris would be the most obvious presidential pick. However, she has often been criticised for not being unable to form her own role in the Biden administration, and also has poor approval ratings. But should Biden choose to resign, it is Harris who would be best-positioned to replace him.

However, Biden gave no indication that he plans to drop out. In fact, the president told the crowd that he has already made plans for the first 100 days of a second term, and one of them would be to sign voting-rights legislation “come hell or high water.”

Joe Biden’s attacks on Donald Trump

In his remarks, Biden repeatedly attacked Donald Trump, who recently survived an assassination attempt at a Pennsylvania rally. However, soon after the former president was attacked, Biden had said in a rare Oval Office address that Americans must “lower the temperature” of the campaign.

“Donald Trump’s presidency was hell for black America,” Biden said during the recent address, at one point.

At another point, he said of the National Guard’s response to the 2020 riots after George Floyd’s murder, “What the hell’s the matter with this man?”

Biden also mocked Trump’s focus on growing “black jobs,” and accused him of “lying like hell” about their respective black unemployment records. “I love this phrase, ‘black jobs’, tells us a lot about the man and about his character,” Biden said.

“Folks, I know what a black job is. It’s the vice president of the United States. I know what a black job is: the first black president in American history, Barack Obama,” Biden said.

The president also said at one point that Trump is “a guy who spread the birthism lie about Barack Obama, saying he wasn’t born in America and he wasn’t a US citizen.” He said that Republicans would “undo everything the NAACP stands for.”