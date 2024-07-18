Jimin to perform his new song Who on Jimmy Fallon's show, BTS ARMY reacts: ‘He prepared a lot before going to military’

BTS Jimin is all set to unveil his new song Who for fans across the world. The singer will also return to Jimmy Fallon's show, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, for a performance of the song. (Also Read | BTS: Jimin reveals his favourite nickname, talks about inspiration behind Face on Jimmy Fallon's show) Jimin will perform on Jimmy Fallon's show next week.

Jimmy teases Jimin's performance on his show

Taking to Instagram, Jimmy Fallon posted a brief clip featuring himself and Jimin. The video began with Jimmy sitting in front of his laptop, drinking from a can on which 'Dr Jimin' is written, and watching the teaser of Who. A photo frame of Jimin hung behind him on the wall.

The camera then panned to his wall near him, where various Chimmy and TinyTan Jimin items were kept. It also has an LED of the Who logo. As the lights flickered, Who gets Changed to Jimin? Jimmy shouted 'Jimin' and ran to the window only to see the singer walking away on the set of the music video.

Jimmy shares more details

Jimmy shared the video with the caption, "Guess WHO?! @bts.bighitofficial’s #Jimin is back for a special performance of Who Monday, July 22 at 11:35/10:35c on @nbc! #JiminOnFallon #FallonTonight." Jimin will perform Who on July 22. The song will release on Friday.

BTS fans talk about Jimin's performance

Reacting to the video, a BTS fan said, "The fact lately BTS choose and trust Jimmy Fallon as the only host to promote (even in the military) despite in the past being guests in plenty American shows explain how Fallon was the real one who treated them with genuine respect. I love their friendship." A comment read, "Jimin prepared so much for us before going to the military."

"This is the best surprise. Jimin and all the other members have prepared a lot of things for us before going to the military so that we don't feel their absence... I'm crying," wrote a person. "Jimin worked so hard before going to the military," said an Instagram user.

"Wow I’m so excited for this! I can’t wait! This will be a gift for all of us we love you Jimin and thank you so much for supporting @jimmyfallon," said another fan.

About Jimin's album, upcoming show

Currently, Jimin is serving in the South Korean military. Jimin is set to release his second solo album, titled Muse, on July 19. Muse will include seven tracks, including the fan song Closer Than This, which released in December 2023. Jimin's first album was FACE.

Fans will also see Jimin with BTS member Jungkook in their travel reality series titled Are You Sure. The series promises an intimate look at the duo's travels across three diverse locations--New York, Jeju Island (South Korea) and Sapporo (Japan). It is set to premiere on Disney+ on August 8. The eight-part series will air new episodes every Thursday, culminating on September 19.