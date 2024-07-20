No My Hero Academia Season 7 next week: Why was Episode 12 delayed? Release date, streaming deets and more

My Hero Academia Season 7 Part 2 only recently picked off the ground. However, after just two episode broadcasts, the beloved anime based on Kohei Horikoshi’s shonen manga series is again heading out for a week’s break. According to the revised release schedule, Episode 12 of the ongoing season will not be aired on Saturday, July 27, but instead on a later date, which also happens to fall in the same week as the My Hero Academia manga finale. Midoriya will likely become the central figure again in My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 12.

A lot has been happening in the franchise, considering both the TV anime saga and the manga trajectory have entered their final arcs. Nevertheless, the end for the best-selling manga is much closer while the anime will still continue to entertain fans. Per official reports, the final chapter of Horikoshi’s magnum opus will drop on August 5, 2024, a decade after it began being serialised in Weekly Shonen Jump.

The first week of August is bound to be a bittersweet stretch for fans of the superhero anime, as the cinematic premiere of the My Hero Academia: You’re Next movie is also slated for August 2 in Japan.

Katsuki Bakugo was one of the most central characters of the most recent broadcast of My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 11 on July 20. Just in time for the episode’s premiere, the mangaka also published a new illustration of the character, which instantly amassed millions of views and thousands of likes within hours. At the time of writing, the X/Twitter post has 2.4 million views, more than 150K likes and over 4.7K saves.

My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 12 Release date

The superhero anime's seventh season is going full-throttle with its action saga. However, it will again take off for a week's hiatus amid its ongoing broadcast schedule and there will be no episode next week on July 27. Episode 12 of the ongoing season will instead air on Saturday, August 3, 2024, at 5:30 pm JST. The official delay is credited to the Olympics broadcast.

The upcoming August episode is titled “Those Who Defend, Those Who Violate.”

Watch the My Hero Academia Episode 150 preview:

Where to watch My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 12?

Japanese audiences can watch the new cour kick-off on local networks like Nippon Television. On the contrary, international audiences may rely on streaming platforms Crunchyroll and Netflix to watch Episode 12.

The show also streams on Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, Disney Plus, and other streaming platforms in limited regions.

Global audiences may check out the estimated release schedule for its eventual Crunchyroll premieres below. Mindful of delayed premieres on Crunchyroll, international viewers may tune in an hour after the Japanese broadcast as follows:

Pacific Daylight Time: Saturday, August 3, at 2:30 am

Eastern Daylight Time: Saturday, August 3 at 5:30 am

Central European Summer Time: Saturday, August 3, at 10:30 am

Indian Standard Time: Saturday, August 3, at 3 pm

Australian Central Standard Time: Saturday, August 3, at 7 pm

My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 12 Preview

After a fierce battle between Shigaraki and Bakugo, launched by the former to break Midoriya's morale, the beloved hero's body is left pierced. Meanwhile, Dabi and All For One gain the upper hand in the battle, which quickly turns in the villains' favour. Now it's up to Midoriya, who must hurry “in order to bring together hope.”