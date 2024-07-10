Here's why users can no longer see or comment on Crunchyroll

Anime streaming platform Crunchyroll has announced that they have disabled comments on anime episodes and news articles on their site, also deleting all existing comments. The announcement was made in response to user feedback on social media platforms, but the platform restrained from revealing the reason behind the decision. The move has sparked a discussion about the potential reasons behind it. Crunchyroll disabled and deleted comments on episodes and news articles sitewide.(@Crunchyroll/X)

Crunchyroll disables and deletes comments

According to IGN, the support page has disabled and deleted the comments to “protect its community” to reduce harmful content and misinformation on their site.

A user of X theorised that the decision might have been a result of a homophobic comment which was posted under Twilight Out of Focus which premiered on July 4. It is uncertain whether the decision was already in making or if the aforementioned incident set it into motion.

Netizens react to Crunchyroll’s removal of comment

The removal of the streaming platform’s long-standing features has certainly disappointed fans. Fans expressed their disappointment on X where one user wrote, “Dang. I always liked scrolling down to the comments right after finishing an episode."

A second user of X wrote, “Why would they do that? Talking with people in the comment section was fun tbh.” A third user wrote, “ngl comments could sometimes be a highlight after an ep drops.”

A user shared their experience and wrote, “Noooo i had Crunchyroll since 2012 and I love the comment section I like finishing an episode and checking others opinion in the comment”, while another questioned, “I wonder why.”

Another user wrote, “why…that was one of the best features on the app.”