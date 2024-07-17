‘Light Fades to Rain’ in My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 11: Here's when it will release; Where to watch and more

My Hero Academia Season 7 Part 2 returned with a bang on July 13 after a week’s break, resuming the blood-tainted battle between the heroes and villains. The former half of the season has already delivered some emotion-heavy, action-packed subplots, shining the light on pivotal supporting characters and their arc. The ongoing installment seeks to achieve the same heights of greatness. Bakugo will become Shigaraki's new target in his hopes to provoke Deku. My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 11 will be out on July 20, 2024.(Studio Bones)

The opening episode of Season 7’s second cour pit All for One against Endeavour, Hawks, Jiro and Tokoyami. Just when the heroes thought they had the upper hand in their clash against the deadly nemesis, AFO launched a hidden lethal weapon, landing an unimaginable blow to the heroes’ strengths and morale. In spite of everything they’ve been through, the heroes have no intention of backing down from what’s coming next.

Based on Kohei Horikoshi’s best-selling manga series, the Bones production is headed for the overall My Hero Academia Episode 149 this week. The preview for the second cour's second episode, “Light Fades to Rain,” is already out and here's what it promises viewers.

My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 11 Release date

Now that superhero anime's seventh season is back, it’s going full-throttle with its action saga. Episode 11 of the ongoing season will air on Saturday, July 20, 2024, at 5:30 pm JST.

Watch the My Hero Academia Episode 149 preview:

Where to watch My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 11?

Japanese audiences can watch the new cour kick-off on local networks like Nippon Television. On the contrary, international audiences may rely on streaming platforms Crunchyroll and Netflix to watch Episode 11.

The show also streams on Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, Disney Plus, and other streaming platforms in limited regions.

Global audiences may check out the estimated release schedule for its eventual Crunchyroll premieres below. Mindful of delayed premieres on Crunchyroll, international viewers may tune in an hour after the Japanese broadcast as follows:

Pacific Daylight Time: Saturday, July 20, at 2:30 am

Eastern Daylight Time: Saturday, July 20, at 5:30 am

Central European Summer Time: Saturday, July 20, at 10:30 am

Indian Standard Time: Saturday, July 20, at 3 pm

Australian Central Standard Time: Saturday, July 20, at 7 pm

My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 11 Preview

Entitled “Light Fades to Rain,” the forthcoming episode will resume the big fight between UA and Shigaraki. The preview has already offered a sneak peek into how the villain will launch his horrors at Bakugo in his attempts to enrage Midoriya. Despite the prominent presence of other significant heroes such as Best Jeanist, Edgeshot and Mirko, Bakugo suffers the worst. The final moments of the preview also confirm that UA’s Big Three - Lemillion, Nejire-chan and Suneater - are expected to rise to the occasion and finally bring Shigaraki down despite all odds.