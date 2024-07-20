Lovely Runner, Queen of Tears' content targetted after popular K-drama channels were hacked

Popular South Korean TV network, tvN, housed two back-to-back smashing superhit K-dramas in March and April 2024. Even months after Queen of Tears (starring Kim Soo Hyun, Kim Ji Won) and Lovely Runner (Byeon Woo Seok, Kim Hye Yoon) went off the air, their swelling impact is consuming OTT platforms and the buzz-worthy conversation around these shows, being deemed some of the Korean releases of the year so far, has no plans of dissipating. Left: Kim Hye Yoon and Byeon Woo Seok's Lovely Runner aired on tvN from April 8 to May 28, 2024 (Monday-Tuesday); Right: Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won's Queen of Tears Saturday-Sunday broadcast was on from March 9 to April 28, 2024.

However, after becoming the talk of the globe, the online content of both these shows became the target of a hack that took down broadcast network tvN Drama and its corresponding streaming platform, TVING’s official YouTube channels, on July 20.

tvN Drama and TVING hacked

Both channels were initially renamed to ‘Ripple’, further afflicting video clips of all Korean shows under their belt, including the beloved and record-shattering titles Queen of Tears and Lovely Runner. As the shows’ official content disappeared, the hackers also replaced the network’s signature red logo with a blue fidget spinner-shaped icon.

Also read | Nevertheless star's new tvN K-drama debuts on Buzzworthy top 10 ahead of premiere, My Sweet Mobster leads the way

TVING and tvN Drama subsequently issued statements, warning their ardent followers about the predicament.

tvN addressed the external disruption by advising viewers not to click on suspicious links or videos uploaded to their previously hacked YouTube platforms.

Read tvN’s full statement

“Hello, this is tvN.

We are making an announcement because on Saturday, July 20, 2024, tvN DRAMA’s YouTube channel was hacked by an outsider and the name of the channel was changed.

tvN is aware of the channel hacking and is currently taking measures to resolve the problem together with YouTube. We will do our utmost to recover the channel quickly.

Please be careful not to click on suspicious videos or posts with links, and we ask that you please take extra precaution to avoid suffering any damages.

Thank you.”

TVING also shared the disclaimer on their other social media platforms.A few hours later, the networks shared an update, stating that the issue had been through cooperation with YouTube. At the time of writing, video content on both channels has been restored. As of July 20, TvN Drama has 7.11 million subscribers on YouTube, while TVING - a relatively new channel - has 985K subscribers.

Also read | 3rd Blue Dragon Series Awards: Zerobaseone's Zhang Hao, ‘Moving’ stars conquer | See winners list

tvN Dramas' glorious history

Since the culmination of Lovely Runner and Queen of Tears, several other K-dramas have kicked off their brand-new broadcasts on the top-ranking TV channel, and many more anticipated titles are in the pipeline.

The Auditors, The Player 2: Master of Swindlers are among some ongoing shows, whereas Serendipity's Embrace, No Gain No Love, and Love Next Door are a few upcoming dramas set to premiere this July-August.

TvN proudly revels in its high-ranking stature and is already home to some of the most watched and iconic K-dramas. Along with Queen of Tears, some past titles that dominate the channel's viewership ratings include Crash Landing On You, Reply 1988, Guardian: The Lonely and Great God, Vincenzo, Hospital Playlist, Twenty-Five Twenty-One, and Mr Sunshine, Mr Queen.

In other news, tvN's Lovely Runner is also coming to Netflix on August 1, 2024 (subject to regional availability). Thus far, it's been streaming on TVING in Korea, U-Next in Japan, Vidio in Indonesia, and Viki and Viu in selected regions.