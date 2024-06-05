Lovely Runner OST album smashes pre-order records in Korean music history: Byeon Woo Seok’s hype is real

Hot on the heels of Queen of Tears record-breaking run, tvN's latest original addition Lovely Runner, has stolen the crown for the most buzzworthy drama of the week. This romantic time-slip series, featuring Byeon Woo Seok and Kim Hye Yoon, is drawing in viewers and is expected to remain at the top of streaming charts for the remainder of the month. New still from the Episode 9-10 broadcast of Lovely Runner on tvN.(tvN)

However, the popularity doesn't end with the engaging plot. The soundtrack for Lovely Runner has also become a mega hit, breaking all records for pre-ordered Korean OST albums.

Lovely Runner OST album pre-orders skyrocket

The only two things currently booming in the K-drama global fandom society are Byeon Woo Seok’s popularity and Lovely Runner’s OST. On June 5th, CJ ENM, a prominent South Korean entertainment and media division, announced that pre-order sales for the OST album of the tvN original series had achieved a historic milestone, setting a new record for the highest number of pre-orders ever for a Korean OST album. “The pre-order quantity far surpassed the production volume estimates,” the company announced. However, the figures are currently kept under wraps.

More about Lovely Runner’s OST album

The soundtrack of "Lovely Runner" boasts an impressive collection of 54 songs, providing a wide range of musical styles to enhance the appeal. Six infectious songs come courtesy of the drama's fictional boy band, Eclipse, comprised of Ryu Sun Jae (Byeon Woo Seok), Baek In Hyuk (Lee Seung Hyub), Hyun Soo (Moon Xion), and Jay (Yang Hyuk), with Baek In Hyuk taking the leader role.

In addition to Eclipse's upbeat songs, the soundtrack includes 38 pieces of music without lyrics, purely instrumental and 10 songs with vocals from various established singers from the industry. Artists like ATEEZ's Jongho and N.Flying further contributed to the series' showstopping OST album.

Speaking of talent, Byeon Woo Seok himself lends his voice to a song titled Sudden Shower. The track registered a phenomenal achievement, landing on the Billboard 200 which is a rare feat for a Korean OST.

Sudden Shower debuts in Billboard 200

Sudden Shower, a song crooned by Byeon Woo-Seok, became a surprise hit from the fictional boy band Eclipse in the drama Lovely Runner. This self-composed track, written by the character Ryu Sun Jae, reflects on his first love, Im Sol (played by Kim Hye Yoon).

Sudden Shower landed at number 199 on the Billboard 200, a rare feat for a Korean OST. It's also a chart-topper in Korea, reaching number 4 on the Melon Top 100 as of the latest update.