3rd Blue Dragon Series Awards: Zerobaseone's Zhang Hao, ‘Moving’ stars conquer | See winners list

(LIVE): The main show for the 3rd Blue Dragon Series Awards hadn't even kicked off when ZEROBASEONE's Zhang Hao became the first and only fifth-generation K-pop idol to snag the OST Popularity Award on Friday, July 19, 2024. Despite his absence at the event, the Chinese singer based in South Korea received a torrent of congratulatory messages online from his fans. Hao is reportedly also the first-ever non-Korean artist to hear the victory bells at the Blue Dragon Series Awards. Zhang Hao of ZEROBASEONE (left) and 'Moving' co-stars Lee Jung Ha and Go Youn Jung (right).

This year's esteemed ceremony, which awarded excellence in OTT television, welcomed back the iconic hosting duo of prominent South Korean entertainment industry celebrities —Im Yoon Ah (aka YoonA) and Jun Hyun Moo. The pair returned for the third time in a row to raise the standards of the prestigious annual awards series, which was inaugurated in 2022.

Blue Dragon Series officials announced the celebrated nominees for more than ten award categories in June 2024. A month later, the star-studded lineup of beloved actors and other creatives walked down the red carpet at Paradise City in Incheon, South Korea. The preliminary event rolled out the welcoming path to stars such as Song Hye Kyo, Jo Bo Ah, Park Bo Young, Park Ji Hoon, Choi Hyun Wook, Im Siwan and others at 6:30 pm KST, whereas the main ceremony opened the gates two hours later.

Disney Plus' Moving dominated the event with the highest number of nominations (7), followed by SNL Korea Season 5 (5). KBS 2TV aired the ceremony live in South Korea. Official YouTube channels KBS Kpop and KBS Entertain streamed the live red carpet event.

2024 Blue Dragon Series Awards winners list

OST Popularity Award: ZEROBASEONE's Zhang Hao, “I Wanna Know” (Exchange Season 3)

Best New Actor: Lee Jung Ha for Moving

Lee Jung Ha for Moving Best New Actress: Go Youn Jung for Moving

Best Supporting Actor: Ahn Jae Hong for Mask Girl

Ahn Jae Hong for Mask Girl Best Supporting Actress: Geum Hae Na for A Shop for Killers

Geum Hae Na for A Shop for Killers Best New Entertainer (Male): Kwak Joon Bin for The Devil’s Plan

Kwak Joon Bin for The Devil’s Plan Best New Entertainer (Female): Yoon Ga I for SNL Korea Season 5

Yoon Ga I for SNL Korea Season 5 Best Male Entertainer: Shin Dong Yeop for SNL Korea Season 5

Best Female Entertainer: Jang Do Yeon for High School Mystery Club Season 3

Jang Do Yeon for High School Mystery Club Season 3 Why Not Award: An Yu Jin for Crime Scene Returns

An Yu Jin for Crime Scene Returns TIRTIR Popularity Star Award

Choi Woo Sik for A Killer Paradox

Park Ji Yoon for Crime Scene Returns

(G)I-DLE's Miyeon for My Sibling's Romance

DEX for Zombieverse

Best Entertainment Program:

Best Actor: Im Siwan for Boyhood

Im Siwan for Boyhood Best Actress: Park Bo Young for Daily Dose of Sunshine

Park Bo Young for Daily Dose of Sunshine Best Drama:

Grand Prize (Daesang):

This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates. Award winners will be included as and when more trophies of the night are presented.