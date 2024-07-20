Nevertheless star's new tvN K-drama debuts on Buzzworthy top 10 ahead of premiere, My Sweet Mobster leads the way

Uhm Tae Goo is really the sweetest Mobster we weren’t ready for! Leading the JTBC rom-com series that premiered in June 2024, the South Korean actor is winning hearts and charts. (Left): Chae Jong Hyeop in upcoming tvN K-drama Serendipity's Embrace. (Right): Uhm Tae Goo (doll) and Han Sun Hwa in JTBC's My Sweet Mobster.

According to the Good Data Corporation’s scores for the second week of July, the unlikely romance storyline has been an indisputable winner. Charting atop other popular ongoing K-dramas, the JTBC series was the most buzzworthy K-drama of the past week. Not only did Uhm’s charms consolidate My Sweet Mobster's impact on both the TV and TV-OTT categories, but they also helped the actor outperform his colleagues in the K-acting industry by taking the lead as the most buzzworthy performer of the week title in the Drama column.

As another webtoon storyline that has come to life, My Sweet Mobster is also listed for 16 episodes over the season, set to culminate on August 1. In addition to defeating other Korean titles during the July 8-July 14 week, the series scored its highest average nationwide viewer ratings with its 10th episode on July 11. The Thursday JTBC offering helped the show gain 3.003% average TV viewership ratings, according to Nielsen Korea. Tae Goo’s co-star Han Sun Hwa also followed his example on the buzzworthy performers of the week ranking and snagged the third spot on the table.

Miss Night and Day continues to be one of the season's big winners. While the series took second place in the drama section, its leading stars, Jeong Eun Ji and Lee Jung Eun, ranked #4 and #5 as buzzworthy performers.

tvN dramas dominating buzzworthy ranking

Multiple tvN dramas also held on to their positions on the chart. Although The Auditors and The Player 2 have been trending since their respective July and June premieres, a new series that hasn’t even aired yet has already debuted on the latest weekly chart.

Starring Chae Jong Hyeop (Nevertheless, Castaway Diva, Love All Play) and Kim So Hyun (My Lovely Liar, Love Alarm, The Tale of Nokdu), Serendipity’s Embrace is set to broadcast its first episode on tvN on July 22. Even though the series has yet to come out, all the buzz around its new teasers and previews has already landed it at #7 on the TV chart and #9 on the TV-OTT chart.

OTT titles winning big in the second week of July

JTBC’s Miss Night and Day has been kicking it hard on the OTT front for the past four weeks. Continuing its hold over Netflix’s global audiences, the lighthearted series amassed 1.9 million views from July 8 to July 14. During this interval, it snagged the third rank and was the only K-drama to rank on the global Top 10 (non-English TV) chart.

Meanwhile, in South Korea, it stretched out its presence on the domestic Netflix top 10 TV list for the fifth week at #2. Netflix original series The Whirlwind sat atop the South Korean Netflix TV ranks, whereas Good Partner settled at #3. Hierarchy also expanded its six-week spell at #8.

The Kim Hee Ae and Sol Kyung Gu-starrer political drama, The Whirlwind, also occupied the 7th rank on the buzzworthy TV-OTT K-drama list. Disney Plus' July release Red Swan, starring Kim Ha Neul and Rain, also stuck to the top 10 ranks at #6.

Top 10 Kdramas that generated the most buzz in Week 2 of July

TV-OTT TV 1. [JTBC] My Sweet Mobster (20.34%) 1. [JTBC] My Sweet Mobster (24.37%) 2. [JTBC] Miss Night and Day (15.08%) 2. [JTBC] Miss Night and Day (18.07%) 3. [SBS] Good Partner (14.97%) 3. [SBS] Good Partner (19.93%) 4. [tvN] The Auditors (13.26%) 4. [tvN] The Auditors (15.88%) 5. [tvN] The Player 2: Master of Swindlers (5.49%) 5. [tvN] The Player 2: Master of Swindlers (6.57%) 6. [Disney+] Red Swan (5.21%) 6. [KBS2] Beauty and Mr Romantic (5.23%) 7. [Netflix] The Whirlwind (5.13%) 7. [tvN] Serendipity's Embrace (3.82%) 8. [KBS2] Beauty and Mr Romantic (4.36%) 8. [KBS1] Suji & Uri (3.28%) 9. [tvN] Serendipity's Embrace (3.19%) 9. [KBS2] Snow Whites Revenge (2.14%) 10. [KBS1] Suji & Uri (2.74%) 10. [MBC] The Brave Yong Soo-jung (1.71%)

