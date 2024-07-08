Song Joong Ki confirms good news on the way: Vincenzo star, wife expecting 2nd child

Leading South Korean actor Song Joong Ki of Vincenzo fame confirmed that he and his wife, British actress Katy Louise Saunders, are preparing for the arrival of a new addition to their family. Song Joong Ki and wife at sister's wedding ceremony.

On Monday, Jul 8, 2024, the Descendants of the Sun star’s agency, HighZium Studio, happily announced, “Actor Song Joong Ki is becoming a father of two.”

His agency also released a statement via South Korea's Star News: “Song Joong-ki and his wife are pregnant with their second child. It is difficult to confirm the timing of birth or the gender of the child as these are private matters.”

Following their January 2023 marriage, Song and Saunders welcomed their first son in June 2023. Song was previously married to his Descendants of the Sun co-star, Song Hye Kyo.

The Reborn Rich actor has refrained from sharing his second baby’s sex. He’s renowned for essentially keeping his personal life out of the spotlight.

Social media is already abuzz with celebrations of the good news for their favourite actor.

Song Joong Ki opened up about the arrival of his first-born

Contrarily, Song emotionally shared the good news with his fans the first time around by sharing a snap of his first child last year. “I finally met my baby here in Rome, my wife’s hometown. He is a healthy son. I am so grateful that both the baby and mom are healthy and happy, and I am taking care of my family very happily,” he said at the time.

Expressing his hearty happiness, he added, “I think this is the most precious gift that has come to my wife and I, whose biggest dream has been to have a happy family for the rest of our lives. I think this good day has come thanks to the support of many people. Thank you.”

The beloved actor also spoke about embracing parenthood and opening his heart to his first child in a multicultural household. “I cannot believe that I have become a father… I talk to him in Korean, you know, my English isn’t that good. My wife and I have talked about it, too. We’ll figure out how the three of us will communicate,” Koreaboo reported.