Song Joong Ki turns protective towards pregnant wife Katy Louise Saunders during 1st public appearance as husband, wife

Actor Song Joong Ki and his wife Katy Louise Saunders, who are expecting their first child, made their public appearance after tying the knot. On Thursday, the couple was spotted at the Incheon airport in Seoul. They registered their wedding recently and are slated to hold a ceremony this year. Also read: Song Joong Ki to hold wedding ceremony in March? Agency reacts to reports

Several photos and videos of Song Joong Ki and Katy have surfaced online. They were also joined by their puppy Nalla. In some of them, they greeted fans upon reaching the airport. In a few more, the actor seemed protective about the mom-to-be and held her close in front of paparazzi.

The two opted for casual look in matching black outfits. They also sported face masks. Reportedly, Song Joong Ki and Katy were heading to Hungary for his upcoming shoot for My Name is Loh Kiwan, which will reportedly take about two months.

My Name is Loh Kiwan is going to be based on the novel, I met Loh Kiwan by Jo Hae Jin. It is said to focus on a North Korean defector and a women who lost her will to live. It star actor Choi Sun Eun.

Reacting to their first appearance as husband and wife, a fan wrote on Twitter, “They gave me Virat - Anushka vibes. Greets public just where needed/ can't avoid.” “They look so happy and the dog is so cutteeee,” added another one. One more said, “And they already have a dog together? If they ever decide to bless us with a pic of the baby with the dog in I prolly (probably) won't be able to handle it.”

Song Joong Ki took his fans by surprise last month as he announced his wedding in a letter to fans. He also revealed Katy's pregnancy. He said, "Hello. This is Joong Ki. Today, I am greeting you because I want to share a promise that is more happy and valuable to me than anything. I have promised to continue life together with Katy Louise Saunders, who has been by my side supporting me and who I have spent valuable time with while cherishing each other.”

It came after he confirmed his relationship in December 2022. He was previously married to his co-star, Song Hye Kyo. Song Joon Ki is best known for his K-drama Descendants Of The Sun.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON