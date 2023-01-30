Song Joong Ki marries Katy Louise Saunders; couple expecting first child together

Descendants of the Sun actor Song Joong Ki has announced his marriage with UK-based girlfriend, Katy Louise Saunders. The couple has registered the marriage and a formal wedding ceremony is likely to take place soon, said his agency High Zium Studio. The newlywed couple is also expecting their first child together. Also read: Descendants of the Sun actor Song Joong Ki confirms relationship, three years after divorce from Song Hye Kyo

In a long letter, the Vincenzo star informed fans, “Hello. This is Joong Ki. Today, I am greeting you because I want to share a promise that is more happy and valuable to me than anything. I have promised to continue life together with Katy Louise Saunders, who has been by my side supporting me and who I have spent valuable time with while cherishing each other.” This is the first time he revealed the identity of his girlfriend.

Song Joong Ki confirmed his relationship in December last year. Talking about her, he said, “She has a kind heart, and she has lived her life passionately. She is a sensible and amazing person to the point that I revere her. Thanks to her, I am becoming a better person.”

“We naturally dreamed of creating a happy family together. We have put in much effort to keep each other’s promises, and we are sincerely thankful as a new life has come to us. And today, based on our deep trust and love for each other, we are on our way back from registering our marriage to begin life as a married couple. As we are now, the two of us will walk our days ahead beautifully while facing the same direction. I sincerely thank all the fans who always cherish me no matter what,” he added about starting a family with wife's pregnancy.

“Especially following the wishes and support of Ki Aile (Song Joong Ki’s fan club) who provide the greatest strength to me throughout my acting career, I will work to fly higher as an actor and individual with the wings of greater responsibility and passion. I hope everyone will be happy and healthy until the day I can greet you in person,” he signed off.

Meanwhile, Soompi quoted a representative from his agency as saying, "The wedding ceremony will be held separately, but nothing specific has been decided yet. The two will spend their newlywed life going back and forth from South Korea and the United Kingdom.”

Song Joong Ki was previously married to his Descendants Of The Sun co-star, Song Hye Kyo. The couple got married in 2017 and parted ways after almost two years.

Song Joon Ki is among the most popular and bankable actors in South Korea who made his debut with A Frozen Flower. He was last seen in K-drama Reborn Rich. He has the upcoming film, Bogota: City of the Lost alongside filmmaker Kim Hee Jin's Ro Gi Wan and noir film Hwaran.

