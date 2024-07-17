 MAPPA unveils Ranma ½ anime remake voice cast, release date. Watch trailer - Hindustan Times
MAPPA unveils Ranma ½ anime remake voice cast, release date. Watch trailer

ByArya Vaishnavi
Jul 17, 2024 09:28 PM IST

Ranma ½ is returning with original voice actors, here's when it premieres on Netflix

Good news for anime fans! MAPPA has finally revealed more information about the highly anticipated remake of the 1989 action series Ranma ½. The Japanese production house unveiled the trailer for the beloved martial arts franchise on Wednesday, along with the details about its voice cast. So, here's what we know so far about the upcoming anime series:


MAPPA unveiled the first trailer for Ranma 1/2 reboot on Wednesday(YouTube)

When is Ranma ½ releasing?

After teasing fans with a brand-new anime a few weeks ago, MAPPA announced that the Ranma ½ reboot will be released on Saturday, October 5. The show will first air in Japan on Nippon Television at 12:55 am local time. It will premiere on Netflix for global audiences immediately after the broadcast.

Who are the cast and crew for Ranma ½?

Following MAPPA's announcement, the official website for Ranma ½ revealed the staff in charge of the production. The series is being directed by Konosuke Uda, best known for his work in the initial episodes of One Piece. Hiromi Taniguchi of Delicious in Dungeon fame is responsible for the series' character designs. Meanwhile, Japanese composer Kaoru Wada is behind the musical score.

As part of the series announcement, MAPPA also revealed the final voice cast, with fan-favourite original characters returning:

  1. Ranma Saotome: Yamaguchi Kappei
  2. Ranma: Hayashibara Megumi
  3. Akane Tendo: Hidaka Noriko Nabiki
  4. Tendo: Takayama Minami
  5. Kasumi Tendo: Inoue Kikuko
  6. Soun Tendo: Otsuka Akio
  7. Genma Saotome: Cho
  8. Ryoga Hibiki: Yamadera Kouichi
  9. Shampoo: Sakuma Rei
  10. Narration: Ogata Kenichi

What is Ranma ½ about?

Ranma ½ is based on the Japanese manga of the same name written and illustrated by Rumiko Takahashi. MAPPA describes the anime as:

“Ranma Saotome and Akane Tendo of Tendo Dojo are betrothed to each other by their parents. But Ranma faces a unique problem… Ever since he fell into the cursed springs of Jusenkyo while training in China, his body has acquired the peculiar trait of transforming into a girl when doused with cold water and reverting to a boy with hot water. Get ready for the slapstick, action-packed rom com featuring Ranma, Akane, and a vibrant cast of unique characters!”

