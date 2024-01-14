close_game
close_game
News / Entertainment / Anime / Delicious in Dungeon Episode 3 - Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Delicious in Dungeon Episode 3 - Release date and time, where to watch, and more

ByPrapti Upadhayay
Jan 14, 2024 04:39 PM IST

Gear up for the release of 'Delicious in Dungeon' episode 3 on January 18, 2024.

Step into the delectable world of "Delicious in Dungeon," where culinary creativity meets dungeon exploration. As Episode 3 approaches, let's unravel the enticing details that make this anime a must-watch!

Netflix brings manga sensation Delicious in Dungeon to screens in January 2024.(Netflix)
Netflix brings manga sensation Delicious in Dungeon to screens in January 2024.(Netflix)

Delicious in Dungeon Episode 3 Release Date and Time:

Gear up for the release of "Delicious in Dungeon" Episode 3 on January 18, 2024. Catch the culinary action unfold at 5:30 AM PT, 8:30 AM ET, 1:30 PM GMT. Available exclusively on Netflix, it promises a delightful journey for fans.

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

Where to Watch Delicious in Dungeon Episode 3:

Don't miss a bite! Stream "Delicious in Dungeon" exclusively on Netflix, either through the website or the app. The delectable adventure awaits, with both subbed and dubbed versions available.

Recap of Delicious in Dungeon Episode 2:

Episode 2, titled "Roast Basilisk/Omelet/Kakiage," showcased the party's culinary quest. From roasting a basilisk to harvesting mandrakes for a unique omelet, each segment added flavor to character dynamics. Comedy blended seamlessly with character development, proving the series is more than just laughs.

What to Expect from Delicious in Dungeon Episode 3:

Episode 3 promises to adapt manga chapters 5 and 6, offering a glimpse into Laios' encounter with a monster from his past. Get ready for more culinary escapades, comedic chaos, and heartfelt moments as the party navigates the dungeon's culinary delights.

What Delicious in Dungeon Episode 3 about:

"Delicious in Dungeon" revolves around a unique premise - dungeon exploration with a culinary twist. Laios and his party venture into the dungeon, facing monsters not just as foes but as potential ingredients for delectable dishes. It's a blend of comedy, adventure, and culinary creativity.

Embark on a flavorful journey with "Delicious in Dungeon" Episode 3. Whether you're a seasoned viewer or new to the series, the blend of comedy, adventure, and culinary creativity is sure to leave you craving for more.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, January 14, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On