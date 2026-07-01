Kriti Sanon shares cozy photo with Kabir Bahia, shuts down breakup rumours: 'Won't accept or deny'

Kriti captioned the post, “Half yearly dump! 📸 Some moments that never made it to the gram.. ♥️ (And some never will.. 🤪)."

On Tuesday, Kriti dropped a carousel of unseen moments from the past six months. The photos captured little glimpses of her life, including selfies, travels with her dog, a warm hug with her Cocktail 2 co-star Rashmika Mandanna, and a snowy vacation with sister Nupur Sanon. Among all the pictures, one photo that grabbed fans' attention showed Kriti watching a live performance with Kabir Bahia, with the two wrapping their arms around each other. While Kabir was dressed in an embroidered ivory sherwani, Kriti kept it casual in a black hoodie with the words, “Emotionally Invested, Financially Broke," printed on the back.

Kriti Sanon has long been rumoured to be dating businessman Kabir Bahia . Recently, speculation about their alleged breakup started doing the rounds after a photo of Kabir with another woman went viral on social media. However, Kriti was quick to shut down all such rumours by sharing a cozy picture with her rumoured boyfriend. Meanwhile, the actor also spoke about her much-discussed relationship in a recent interview.

Kabir's photo with another woman Last week, a photo of Kabir with another woman at a wedding surfaced on Reddit. The image sparked speculation that Kabir and Kriti had parted ways. However, Kriti appears to have quickly dismissed these claims through her latest post.

Meanwhile, a source close to Kabir told The Times of India that the viral image had been completely misunderstood. “The image being circulated online of Kabir with a girl has been completely misconstrued. She’s his family friend whom he considers like a sister. It’s unfortunate how quickly people jump to conclusions and spread false narratives," the source said.

Kriti on dating Kabir Bahia During a recent interaction with Times Now, Kriti was asked about her rumoured relationship and Kabir's noticeable presence at her sister Nupur Sanon's wedding with singer Stebin Ben. While Kriti avoided giving a direct update on her personal life, she did hint that she prefers to keep such matters private.

She said, "I would not want to talk about my personal life at least till I am married. The day I get married. I will talk about it. There are some things that are just for me and my close people and between us, I say everything.”

When asked about the "special friend" who was seen at the wedding, Kriti initially responded by saying that many of her close friends had attended the celebrations. However, when the interviewer once again referred to that "one special friend," Kriti smiled and said, "I won’t accept or deny anything."