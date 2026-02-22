Kriti Sanon and rumoured boyfriend Kabir Bahia hold hands as they step out in London. Watch unseen video

In the clip, Kriti and Kabir stepped out in London. They were seen holding hands as they walked on the streets of the city. For the outing, Kriti wore a brown sweater under a jacket and blue denims. Kabir opted for a white T-shirt under a blue hoodie and matching trousers.

Actor Kriti Sanon and Kabir Bahia have been rumoured to be dating each other for quite some time now. Recently, a video emerged on Reddit showing the duo in London, UK. Hindustan Times hasn't been able to confirm the date on which the video was taken.

In July the same year, they were spotted at the Lord's Cricket Ground in London for the third Test match between India and England.

This isn't the first time the duo have been spotted together. Last year in October, Kriti and Kabir attended the UFC 321 in Abu Dhabi. On Instagram, Kriti had shared a bunch of photos.

In 2024, they were spotted together at a family wedding in Dubai, after which they celebrated Christmas. The couple also attended Ustad Rahat Fateh Ali Khan's concert together. Reportedly, it was Nupur Sanon who introduced Kabir to her sister.

As per reports, Kabir was born in November 1999 and finished his schooling at a boarding school called Millfield in 2018, located in Somerset, England. He has shared several photos from his school days on Instagram, including one from 2015 of him playing cricket on the Millfield Cricket Ground. Kabir belongs to a rich family based in London. His father, Kuljinder Bahia, is the founder of Southall Travel, a leading UK-based travel agency.

Kriti's films Fans saw Kriti last in Tere Ishk Mein with Dhanush, directed by Aanand L Rai. The film, which released in theatres on November 28, 2025, is the spiritual sequel to Raanjhanaa.

She will also be seen in the sequel to Cocktail, directed by Homi Adajania. Shahid Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna are reportedly playing the lead roles in the film. Cocktail was directed by Homi in 2012 and starred Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone and Diana Penty in the lead roles.