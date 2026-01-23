Tere Ishk Mein on OTT: Dhanush and Kriti Sanon’s complicated love story is painful but worthwhile, say netizens

Actors Dhanush and Kriti Sanon have been in the news since the past week due to weddings. Dhanush has been trending on social media due to rumours of his wedding with Mrunal Thakur , whereas Kriti made headlines by slaying non-stop at her sister Nupur Sanon and musician Stebin Ben’s wedding. But a few months ago in November, the two were the talk of the town for their chemistry in Aanand L. Rai’s romantic drama Tere Ishk Mein . Well, after a successful run at theatres, the spiritual sequel of Raanjhanaa (2013) has now arrived on OTT. Did Kriti and Dhanush manage to impress netizens?

Well, fans are going gaga over Kriti Sanon and Dhanush’s performances. But the story has been termed painful by some. One such Twitter review of Tere Ishk Mein states, “Stayed up to watch #TereIshkMein and it was worth it 🤩 Enduring the pain and the betrayal 💔 all over again after #Raanjhanaa but D made it worthwhile 😉,” whereas another netizen claimed, “#TereIshkMein one time watch or maybe skip.superb acting .specially dhanush then prakash raj and kriti.amazing music.screenplay is pathetic.dialogues are awesome..bahut sari cheezein life se mel khati hai par kabhi bhi try mat karo😁mood off hai or toxicity pasand nahi toh avoid.”

An emotional fan shared, “Why is it necessary to kill #Dhanush in every Aanand L. Rai's movie? I have only one heart and it shouldn't be broken again and again 💔 Keep him alive in the next story, please 🙏 he doesn't act, he lives the whole character and becomes the soul of the movie 😭 #TereIshkMein,” whereas another netizen lauded Kriti and wrote, “Just finished watching #TereIshkMein on OTT and honestly, seeing Kriti in this role made me realise how much she has blossomed as an actor 🌸✨ From her early films to Mukti now… what growth. So proud. #KritiSanon.”

Have you watched Tere Ishk Mein yet?