Nupur Sanon reveals how Kriti Sanon convinced their mother about Stebin Ben: ‘My sister stepped in and said…’

On January 10, actor Kriti Sanon’s sister Nupur Sanon said ‘I do’ to longtime beau and singer Stebin Ben in a Christian wedding ceremony in Udaipur. Bride Nupur looked breathtaking in an off-shoulder white gown. A day later on January 11, Nupur and Stebin got married by Hindu rituals. For the pheras, Nupur opted for a Manish Malhotra bridal lehenga in a dual-toned coral peach lehenga. Post the grand wedding in Rajasthan, the newlyweds and their family returned to Mumbai, where they hosted a reception for their film industry friends. Nupur has now revealed that Kriti was the first person to find out about her relationship with Stebin.

In an interview with ETimes, Nupur Sanon shared, “The first person I told about Stebin was my sister (Kriti Sanon). We're five years apart but extremely close, we are like best friends. At that time, Stebin had just started professionally, so there wasn't much to show career-wise. I spoke more about him as a person. I made her listen to his voice, and she immediately said he had a magical voice and immense talent.” It was Kriti who later convinced their mother for her sister Nupur’s relationship with Stebin.

Nupur revealed, “A few months later, I told my mother. Initially, she was a little unsure, like most mothers, cautious about seriousness and the future. That's when my sister stepped in and told her, ‘I've met Stebin. I've heard him. He's extremely talented and hardworking.’ That confidence changed everything. And honestly, Stebin leaves a great impression when he meets people, so from there on, everything just fell into place.”

Nupur and Stebin were in a relationship for 5 long years before tying the knot this month. The couple got married in two ceremonies to honour both their cultures. Talking about her Christian wedding, Nupur shared, “We wrote our own personalised vows. Interestingly, I've never attended a Christian wedding before, the first one I experienced was my own!”

We wish Nupur and Stebin a happily ever after!