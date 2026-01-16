Dhanush and Mrunal Thakur to tie the knot on Valentine's Day? A look back at where the rumoured love story began

Back in August last year, a new link up rumour took the internet by storm after a video from the Son of Sardaar 2 premiere surfaced online. Actors Dhanush and Mrunal Thakur made headlines, with reports claiming that the two were in love and had started dating. Later when asked about the same, Mrunal claimed that Dhanush was ‘just a good friend’ to her, and was invited for the screening of the film by her co-star Ajay Devgn. Rumours eventually faded away until today, when a new report about Mrunal and Dhanush’s alleged wedding date went viral.

According to a report shared by Free Press Journal, Mrunal Thakur and Dhanush will apparently get married on February 14 next month, on the occasion of Valentine's Day. The rumoured bride and groom have not commented on the same yet. But the news is now spreading like wildfire. Well, as we wait for Dhanush and Mrunal to either share wedding pics or rubbish the rumour, let’s take a look back at where it all started. In August last year, Mrunal rushed to greet Dhanush when he arrived for the premiere of her film Son of Sardaar 2. Soon netizens began gushing over the same, claiming that Dhanush had attended the screening specially for Mrunal, to support her.