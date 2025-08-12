‘Dhanush is just…’: Mrunal Thakur reacts to dating rumours, reveals truth behind Son of Sardaar 2 premiere video

When two actors work together, it is common for dating rumours to emerge from the set. But lately, celebrities have been getting linked even after mere appearances together. The latest example of the same is Mrunal Thakur and Dhanush. Dating rumours started earlier this month at the premiere of Ajay Devgn and Mrunal’s comedy movie Son of Sardaar 2 when Dhanush, an unlikely guest, entered in style. Mrunal rushed to greet him and they shared a side hug before Dhanush proceeded to the red carpet for paparazzi pictures. Thus began rumours suggesting that Dhanush came specially to meet and support Mrunal. Well, Mrunal has now broken her silence on these reports. Mrunal Thakur and Dhanush at Son of Sardaar 2 premiere

Weeks after the video went viral, Mrunal Thakur has clarified that she and Dhanush are not in a relationship. The actor has also revealed who invited Dhanush to the Son of Sardaar 2 premiere. Speaking to Only Kollywood, Mrunal shared, “Dhanush is just a good friend to me. I’m aware that a lot of news has been circulating about the two of us being linked together recently. I just found it funny when I saw it. Dhanush attended the Son of Sardaar 2 event. No one should misunderstand that. It was Ajay Devgn who invited him.”

Dhanush was married to filmmaker and playback singer Aishwarya Rajinikanth, daughter of superstar Rajinikanth. The couple announced their separation in 2022 and later divorced on November 27, 2024. Dhanush and Aishwarya have two sons together, who are named Yatra and Linga. Mrunal is the first actor Dhanush has been linked to since his divorce last year. On the work front, Dhanush currently has three exciting projects in his line up including Tamil film Idly Kadai, Aanand L. Rai’s Tere Ishk Mein opposite Kriti Sanon, and D54 which will be directed by Vignesh Raja. Mrunal, on the other hand, will be seen in Dacoit: A Love Story next. She also has Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai with Varun Dhawan and Pooja Hegde scheduled for 2026.