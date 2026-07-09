Solo Leveling: Beyond the System anime movie may adapt Sung Jin Woo's biggest manhwa arcs; everything we know so far

The film was officially announced on July 3, 2026, and is currently in production. It is backed by Aniplex, D&C Media, Netmarble, Kakao Piccoma and Crunchyroll. While earlier reports hinted at a late 2026 release, the makers have now confirmed that Solo Leveling: Beyond the System is set to hit theatres in 2027. The official release date is yet to be announced.

Solo Leveling fans have a major update at last. Instead of announcing the much-awaited Season 3, the franchise has revealed a brand-new theatrical film, Solo Leveling: Beyond the System. Unveiled during the Crunchyroll Showcase at Anime Expo 2026 in Los Angeles, the movie will pick up Sung Jin Woo's story after Season 2, Arise from the Shadows. Here's everything we know so far, from its expected release window and the manhwa arcs it could cover to the returning cast, creative team and what it means for Season 3.

The film is also expected to centre on the Double Dungeon Arc, one of the biggest turning points in Solo Leveling. Returning to the Cartenon Temple, the same dungeon where his journey began, Sung Jin Woo uncovers the truth behind the mysterious System that made him a Player. Inside, he faces Kandiaru, the Architect, and learns the System was created to prepare him as a vessel for the Shadow Monarch, Ashborn. But everything changes when Ashborn refuses to take over Jin Woo's body, instead passing on the Black Heart and making him his true successor. Jin Woo defeats Kandiaru, who dies warning that the Monarchs will one day come for him.

The Ahjin Guild Arc sees Sung Jin Woo take his biggest step yet by forming his own guild after rejecting offers from Korea's top hunter organisations. Teaming up with Yoo Jin Ho, he launches Ahjin Guild, named by his sister, Sung Jin Ah. The arc also features the guild's first raid, Cha Hae In joining the team, and a terrifying gate incident at Jin Ah's school that reminds Jinwoo he can't protect everyone. A mysterious warning about his growing powers pushes him to seek answers, setting the stage for the Double Dungeon Arc and the next chapter of his journey.

The movie is expected to adapt several major manhwa arcs, with the Double Dungeon Arc reportedly taking centre stage. Here's a look at the storylines fans are likely to see on the big screen.

Unlike 2024's Solo Leveling: ReAwakening, which largely recapped the anime, Solo Leveling: Beyond the System is a brand-new canon film that continues Sung Jinwoo's journey after Season 2 and sets the stage for Season 3.

More story teased in the announcement The concept teaser unveiled at Anime Expo suggests the film may not stop at the Double Dungeon Arc. Eagle-eyed fans spotted glimpses that seem to hint at the Japan Crisis Arc and even the Monarchs War Arc.

From mysterious portals appearing across the world to a brief look at Cha Hae In in an outfit linked to the Monarchs War Arc, the teaser drops a few intriguing clues. Whether these moments are part of the film or simply set up what's coming next is still under wraps, but they have certainly got fans talking.

Production staff and returning cast A-1 Pictures, the studio behind the first two seasons of Solo Leveling, is back to animate the film. Tao Tajima will direct the project, while Hiroyuki Sawano returns to compose the music that has become a signature part of the series.

The film will also bring back familiar voices, with Taito Ban and Aleks Le once again voicing Sung Jin Woo in Japanese and English, respectively. Crunchyroll will distribute the film internationally.

What does this mean for season 3 and live adaptation? While Solo Leveling season 3 has already been confirmed, fans may have to wait a little longer. Current reports suggest the new season will arrive after the upcoming film, with a release expected sometime in 2027 or 2028.

In the meantime, Netflix is developing a Korean live-action adaptation with Byeon Woo Seok playing Sung Jin Woo and Han So Hee taking on the role of Cha Hae In. The series will be directed by Lee Hae Jun and Kim Byung Seo, with Kakao Entertainment and Sanai Pictures producing. Netflix says the adaptation will feature "vivid characters, dynamic action sequences, and exhilarating quests," backed by a world-class global VFX team.

As per South Korean media outlets, the project entered early production in 2025, while filming reportedly began in May 2026. The live-action series is currently slated to premiere in 2027 as the Solo Leveling universe continues to expand.