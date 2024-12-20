Menu Explore
Are G-Dragon and Han So-hee dating? Here's what their agencies have said

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Ananya Das
Dec 20, 2024 01:44 PM IST

A person, on Thursday, shared a post online asking if G-Dragon and Han So-hee are dating. Following that, their agencies have reacted.

Several people have been speculating if rapper-singer-songwriter G-Dragon and actor Han So-hee are in a relationship. Now, the Korea Times, citing G-Dragon and So-hee's respective agencies has denied the rumours. (Also Read | BLACKPINK’s Jennie and BIGBANG’s G-Dragon dating again? Matching outfits stir speculation)

Han So-hee and G-Dragon are well known for their work across the world.
Han So-hee and G-Dragon are well known for their work across the world.

Are G-Dragon and Han So-hee dating?

A person, on Thursday, posted online asking if G-Dragon and Han So-hee are dating. As per the report, an official from G-Dragon’s agency, Galaxy Corporation, said, “The dating rumours involving Han So-hee are not true.” Han So-hee’s agency, 9ato Entertainment, said, “The dating rumors with G-Dragon are unfounded. The two are not even acquainted.”

How did the rumours start?

The rumours started after a post titled Han So-hee and GD, the evidence is undeniable, emerged on an online community platform on Thursday. The poster claimed that G-Dragon and So-hee had taken pictures on the same chair. It further said that the celebrities uploaded the same pictures of a wall whose phrase read LOVE FOR LIFE on their personal accounts.

The post suggested they were maintaining a Lovestagram. It also claimed that So-hee's younger sister follows G-Dragon on social media. He follows So-hee’s account using a private account.

G-Dragon, So-hee's past relationships

Earlier this year, So-hee dated actor Ryu Jun Yeol. The duo ended their relationship just days after it began due to backlash from fans. She had also defended herself against "transit love" accusations made by Jun Yeol's ex, actor Hyeri's fans. G-Dragon too was reportedly dating BLACKPINK's Jennie. They reporedlty dated for over a year but their romance reportedly fizzled out in 2022.

About their projects

G-Dragon is set to appear in producer Kim Tae-ho’s new show Good Day. It is scheduled for release in the first half of next year.

So-hee will be seen alongside Jeon Jong-seo in the upcoming noir drama Project Y (working title). Set in Seoul’s Gangnam district, the plot follows two friends of the same age as they plan to steal 8 billion won (approximately $6 million) worth of gold bars and vanish without a trace.

