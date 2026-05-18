Perfect Crown backlash explained: IU left in tears, Byeon Woo Seok apologises after historical distortion controversy

Korean drama Perfect Crown stars IU and Byeon Woo Seok have personally apologised after the drama sparked intense backlash over alleged historical inaccuracies and controversial depictions related to Korea’s sovereignty. The controversy exploded online following Episode 11, which aired on May 15, quickly turning the romance drama into one of the most heavily debated Korean series of the year. Perfect Crown controversy: IU tearfully apologises alongside Byeon Woo Seok. Set in an alternate universe where modern-day Korea exists as a constitutional monarchy, Perfect Crown follows Seong Hui Ju (IU), a wealthy chaebol heiress, and Grand Prince Ian (Byeon Woo Seok), a royal struggling with the pressures of palace life despite being the king’s son. Why K-drama Perfect Crown faced backlash Viewers began criticising several scenes from the drama’s coronation sequence, arguing that the series portrayed Korea as a subordinate state to China rather than an independent nation. One of the biggest points of criticism involved officials shouting Cheonse during Grand Prince Ian’s coronation instead of Manse. Historically, Cheonse was associated with vassal states, while Manse symbolised sovereignty and independence. Viewers also questioned the ceremonial crown worn by Grand Prince Ian. The guryumyeonryugwan shown in the drama was traditionally linked to Chinese subjects, whereas emperors of independent nations historically wore the shipimyeonryugwan. Additional criticism surrounded tea ceremony scenes involving Seong Hui Ju (IU) and Yoon Yi (Gong Seung Yeon), with some viewers claiming the rituals resembled Chinese tea traditions rather than Korean customs. The backlash intensified further because the series had already been facing criticism over acting performances and writing choices since its premiere in April.

Production team releases official apology As criticism continued to grow online, the production team issued a formal apology on May 16. The statement read, “We sincerely bow our heads in apology to viewers who watched the drama with love and concern over issues related to the world-building and historical inaccuracies.” Addressing the controversy directly, the producers added, “We take viewers’ criticism seriously regarding the scene in which the king wore a Guryumyeongwan during the coronation ceremony and officials shouted Cheonse, which was seen as undermining Korea’s sovereign status.” The team admitted that they failed to properly examine the historical implications tied to the show’s fictional setting. “We failed to carefully examine how Joseon court etiquette evolved throughout history. Perfect Crown is both a romance drama and an alternate-history series, and we should have approached the intersection between its fictional world and real historical context with more caution and depth. We lacked sufficient effort in refining and thoroughly reviewing the drama’s world-building,” the statement continued. The production team also confirmed that subtitles and audio from the controversial scenes would be revised for future broadcasts and streaming versions. IU shares emotional apology On May 18, IU posted a lengthy apology on Instagram, reflecting on both the controversy and her responsibilities as the drama’s lead actor. She wrote in Korean, translated by Soompi, “Over the past few days, I have carefully read each and every comment that many viewers left. As a lead actor of the drama, I feel I failed to show a responsible attitude and ended up causing great disappointment, and I am deeply sorry. Even now, my heart feels very heavy.” The singer and actor also admitted that she should have approached the project with greater awareness. “Regarding the various issues of historical verification in the drama that viewers pointed out, I sincerely reflect and apologize—without excuse—for having gone into my acting without thinking more deeply about them. Because this was a drama in which it was important to convey imagination grounded in our own history and the traditional beauty of Korea, I should have read the script more carefully and studied more as an actor, but I did not, and I am ashamed of myself for that. I did not have a proper sense of the issues in advance. I apologize.” She concluded her statement by thanking viewers who voiced criticism. “Thank you to everyone who watched the drama until the end and did not hold back from speaking up. I will always remember the valuable criticism and opinions you sent, and going forward, I will be IU who approaches projects with an even more cautious and thorough attitude. I apologize once again.”

Byeon Woo Seok also addresses criticism Byeon Woo Seok later shared a handwritten apology through Instagram. “Over the weekend, I was worried and concerned that my words might end up causing further harm. With a heavy heart, I am writing this to those who have felt discomfort and concern because of the drama,” he wrote. The actor admitted he had not fully considered the historical implications connected to the series while filming. “In the process of filming and acting in this drama, I did not think enough about what the historical context and meaning contained in it were and how that might be received by the viewers. Through the words of the viewers, I have been led to reflect and look back on myself, and as an actor I have once again deeply taken to heart that I need to approach my work with greater responsibility—considering not only the acting but also the message and context carried by the production. I sincerely apologize.” He added, “I would also like to thank once again everyone who has cared for “Perfect Crown” and Grand Prince Ian and offered advice. Going forward, I will become an actor who takes on projects with an even more cautious and thoughtful attitude. I apologise.”