Inside Korean OTT 2025 Blue Dragon Series Awards: When Life Gives You Tangerines, IU win big; take a look

On July 18, the 4th Blue Dragon Series Awards lit up the Paradise City Resort in Incheon with a glittering celebration of South Korea’s OTT entertainment industry. Hosted by Jun Hyun-Moo and Girls’ Generation’s YoonA, the night honoured the best in drama, variety, and digital entertainment across major platforms like Netflix, TVING, and Wavve. IU; A still from When Life Gives You Tangerines

Organised by Sports Chosun, the Blue Dragon Series Awards has fast become a benchmark for excellence in streaming content — at a time when most major Korean series now debut online before anywhere else. This year, the competition was intense, the guest list packed with A-listers, and the winners list was dominated by one powerful story that left audiences deeply moved.

When Life Gives You Tangerines sweeps top honours

It was Netflix’s original series When Life Gives You Tangerines that stole the show, winning the Grand Prize (Daesang), alongside Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress for its cast. IU (Lee Ji-eun) delivered a career-defining performance in the dual roles of Ae-sun and Geum-myeong, earning her the Best Actress trophy for the very first time. “This show will remain the greatest pride of my life,” IU said onstage. “I offer my deepest respect and gratitude to all the Ae-suns who lived boldly and clearly in a world that demanded they remain unseen, and to all the Geum-myeongs who firmly planted their desires and nurtured them into reality,” she continued.

Yeom Hye-Ran won Best Supporting Actress for her powerful role in the same series. Even Park Bo-Gum, who had a brief but impactful part as Gwan Sik, accepted the Best Show award on the series’ behalf: “I sincerely thank the crew who worked hard through all four seasons. It was an honour to portray Gwan Sik. This was made possible thanks to the child actors and senior actor Park Hae Joon.”

Other major wins and scene-stealing moments

The Best Drama title went to The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call, a medical thriller on Netflix. Its lead Ju Ji-Hoon bagged Best Actor, while Choo Young-Woo earned Best New Actor, marking a breakout moment for the newcomer.

In the variety space, Netflix’s Culinary Class Wars took home Best Variety Show, while Kian84 and Lee Soo-Ji were recognised as Best Entertainers for their work on Kian’s Bizarre B&B and SNL Korea respectively. And as expected, the Upbit Popularity Stars, based on fan votes, went to the unbeatable quartet of Park Bo-Gum, IU, Hyeri, and Lee Jun-Hyuk. On the performance front, rookie girl group KiiiKiii and viral sensation JAESSBEE delivered high-energy sets that added an electric jolt to the evening.

Full winners list: Blue Dragon Series Awards 2025

Grand Prize (Daesang): When Life Gives You Tangerines

Best Drama: The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call

Best Variety Show: Culinary Class Wars

Best Actress: IU (When Life Gives You Tangerines)

Best Actor: Ju Ji-Hoon (The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call)

Best Female Entertainer: Lee Soo-Ji (SNL Korea)

Best Male Entertainer: Kian84 (Kian’s Bizarre B&B)

Best Supporting Actress: Yeom Hye-Ran (When Life Gives You Tangerines)

Best Supporting Actor: Lee Kwang-Soo (Karma)

Best OST Popularity Award: TXT’s Yeonjun (Cinderella at 2AM)

Upbit Popularity Stars: Park Bo-Gum, Hyeri, Lee Jun-Hyuk, IU

LG U+ Good Influence Award: Ji Ye-Eun (Kian’s Bizarre B&B)

Best New Actress: Kim Min-Ha (Way Back Love)

Best New Actor: Choo Young-Woo (The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call)

Best New Female Entertainer: Mimi (Kian is CEO)

Best New Male Entertainer: Moon Sang-Hoon (The Blank Menu for You)