Monday, Jul 22, 2024
Blue Lock Chapter 270: Exact release date, time, where to read and more

ByArya Vaishnavi
Jul 22, 2024 08:35 PM IST

Keep reading to know the release date and time of Blue Lock Chapter 270

Written by Muneyuki Kaneshiro, Blue Lock is one of the most popular manga series of all time. Last year, the famed sports series reigned as the highest-selling manga, with 10.5 million copies sold. The last few chapters have laid an intense storyline, leaving fans wanting more. As the release date of the next Chapter 270 has been confirmed, here's all you need to know:

The release date of Blue Lock Chapter 270 has now been confirmed
Blue Lock Chapter 270 release date and time

Blue Lock Chapter 270 is set to arrive Wednesday, July 24, at 12 AM JST. This translates to a daytime release for audiences in the US, Canada, and Mexico a day prior. However, as the exact time varies across different regions, you can check out the schedule according to your respective time zone below.

Time ZoneTimeDateDay
PDT8:00 AMJuly 23Tuesday
CDT10:00 AMJuly 23Tuesday
EDT11:00 AMJuly 23Tuesday
GMT3:00 PMJuly 23Tuesday
IST8:30 PMJuly 23Tuesday
ACST12:30 AMJuly 24Wednesday

Where to read Blue Lock Chapter 270?

Blue Lock fans can read the upcoming chapter on Kodansha's K Manga platform. It's important to note that while the platform is accessible via both a mobile application and website, it is exclusive to US audiences only. Blue Lock hasn't revealed its availability online elsewhere. There are no subscription fees, but a point-based purchase plan is required to gain access to the latest chapters.

What to expect from Blue Lock Chapter 270?

With a drastic narrative shift, Rin has recently taken centre stage in Blue Lock. The upcoming chapter is likely to continue the storyline. Fans previously saw Rin tapping into his flow state, through which he successfully reclaimed Paris x Gen. There is also a possibility of yet another shift in focus from Rin to Charles Chevalier.

Follow Us On