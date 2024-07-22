Blue Lock Chapter 270: Exact release date, time, where to read and more

Written by Muneyuki Kaneshiro, Blue Lock is one of the most popular manga series of all time. Last year, the famed sports series reigned as the highest-selling manga, with 10.5 million copies sold. The last few chapters have laid an intense storyline, leaving fans wanting more. As the release date of the next Chapter 270 has been confirmed, here's all you need to know: The release date of Blue Lock Chapter 270 has now been confirmed

Blue Lock Chapter 270 release date and time

Blue Lock Chapter 270 is set to arrive Wednesday, July 24, at 12 AM JST. This translates to a daytime release for audiences in the US, Canada, and Mexico a day prior. However, as the exact time varies across different regions, you can check out the schedule according to your respective time zone below.

Time Zone Time Date Day PDT 8:00 AM July 23 Tuesday CDT 10:00 AM July 23 Tuesday EDT 11:00 AM July 23 Tuesday GMT 3:00 PM July 23 Tuesday IST 8:30 PM July 23 Tuesday ACST 12:30 AM July 24 Wednesday

Where to read Blue Lock Chapter 270?

Blue Lock fans can read the upcoming chapter on Kodansha's K Manga platform. It's important to note that while the platform is accessible via both a mobile application and website, it is exclusive to US audiences only. Blue Lock hasn't revealed its availability online elsewhere. There are no subscription fees, but a point-based purchase plan is required to gain access to the latest chapters.

What to expect from Blue Lock Chapter 270?

With a drastic narrative shift, Rin has recently taken centre stage in Blue Lock. The upcoming chapter is likely to continue the storyline. Fans previously saw Rin tapping into his flow state, through which he successfully reclaimed Paris x Gen. There is also a possibility of yet another shift in focus from Rin to Charles Chevalier.