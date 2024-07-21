'Hate the Indian migrants': Woman sparks chatter for her views on Indians in Canada

X user Megha took to the microblogging platform to share her thoughts on Indian migrants in Canada. In her post, she listed down the reasons on why she feels that way. Since she posted about it, numerous people reacted to it and share their thoughts in the comments section of the post. The woman show wrote about Indian migrants in Canada has gone viral on X. (Unsplash )

Megha, in her post, wrote, "My parents and entire family HATE the Indian migrants filling up Canada. Probably more than the migrants themselves because of how thoroughly they've damaged our reputation. Indian immigrants who were educated came largely from nice families, from the city, with manners, English skills and etiquette." (Also Read: Anand Mahindra does not have 'one guru', shares his perspective on Guru Purnima)

She further wrote, "These new migrants, defiling the beaches and groping women, come from illiterate, low-class backgrounds and have no sense of civic duty nor are they capable of learning. Class systems are real. This is why the strongest right-wing force in Canada comes from the 80s and 90s Indian immigrants, ironically."

Take a look at the post here:

This post was shared on July 20. Since being shared, it has gained more than four lakh views. The share also has over 2,300 likes and numerous comments.

Here's how people reacted to it:

An individual wrote, "What changed in the immigration system that they started allowing uneducated migrants? I always thought US and Canadian immigration systems are designed to attract only the highly skilled, educated Indians."

Another X user, Steven, said, "Canadians don't understand class distinctions. They literally put everyone in the same category. The irresponsible Trudeau immigration policy is causing massive problems, destroying the social fabric, and turning Canadians against immigrants in general. This is a very bad thing." (Also Read: Woman’s breast surgery filmed without consent, shared on social media. Hospital to face lawsuit)

"Megha, you guys in Canada can create a system of hierarchy to divide the population. Like: White Canadians > 80s and 90s Indian Canadians > Other races > New Indians This way you can discriminate against these new Indians and make sure the educated Indians do not marry or mingle with them. You can call this system a "Caste System" or something," commented Vineeth Naik.