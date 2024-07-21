Woman’s breast surgery filmed without consent, shared on social media. Hospital to face lawsuit

When a woman in China recognised herself in a video that was going viral on the internet, she was horrified to learn that she had been secretly recorded during breast augmentation surgery. In January, the woman, whose last name is Gao, had breast enlargement surgery at a hospital specialising in cosmetic surgery in the central Chinese province of Henan, as per reports. A team of doctors were seen surrounding the woman in the video. (Unsplash )

Five months later, she was appalled to see a video of herself and a few other women on China's TikTok platform making the rounds. Gao was shown in the video heavily bandaged and apparently under anaesthesia following surgery, reported South China Morning Post.

The news outlet also informed that he has been contacting the hospital to demand that the identity of the person who filmed the incident be revealed and that the video be removed. She claims her privacy has been severely infringed since seeing the video. In addition, she has demanded that the hospital compensate her and issue a public apology.

The hospital has declined to issue an apology, claiming that a "third" party took and uploaded the footage. The hospital noted that tracking down the person who recorded the video is impossible because all security footage is deleted after three months. It further stated that the hospital could only promise to work with the social media site to have the video taken down if it was ever to resurface online.

Gao said that it is extremely impossible that an outsider could have entered the operating room and taken footage because it is a very private space and the video clearly shows doctors and nurses present. The hospital later changed its story, saying that the person who had taken the video had left the facility and had destroyed all of their contact details.

Gao has now decided to sue the hospital.