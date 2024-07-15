Patient plays video game during surgery, video shared by doctors goes viral on social media

In an unusual turn of events, a patient was seen playing video games during surgery. Yes, you read that right. Dr Sumit Ghosh, an anaesthesia technologist and Dr Pinky Mukherjee, a dialysis technician, shared a video of the patient on Instagram. Since being posted, the video has gone viral on social media. Snapshot of the patient playing video game while in operation theatre.

"Anaesthesia kisi ko pain nahi deta (Anaesthesia doesn't give pain to anyone)", wrote the doctors as they shared a video of the patient.

In the video, a patient is shown lying on the hospital bed in an operating room while surgeons are performing surgery. Despite the seriousness of the situation, the patient is engrossed in playing video games on their mobile phone. (Also Read: Biggest Swiftie ever? Woman sings Taylor Swift's songs during brain surgery)

Watch the video here.

This surgery was shared a while ago on social media. Since being posted it has gained close to 100 million views. The share also has over a million likes.

Earlier, a man was seen playing a guitar while undergoing brain surgery. Yes, you read that right. Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center took to YouTube to share a video that shows this patient- Christian Nolen. According to the centre, his surgery was carried out by Dr Ricardo Komotar. The organisation shared that Nolan needed to remain conscious throughout the brain operation in order for the medical professionals to "evaluate and protect his manual dexterity" while the tumour was being removed. (Also Read: Matches made in heaven, formalised in ICU)

In the video, Nolan can be seen singing along with his guitar while the doctors operate on him. Additionally, his surgeon, Komotar, is shown in the video discussing Nolan's recovery from the surgery and outlining the steps involved.

"It was just like out of this world, like, to just wake up and have people actively working inside of your head. It's kind of an insane feeling," Nolan told WSVN Miami. "Being able to go to the gym and be active again, which is a big part of my life. It's been very amazing, like, the recovery," he added.