Sunday, Jun 16, 2024
New Delhi oC
Matches made in heaven, formalised in ICU

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Jun 16, 2024 05:54 AM IST

Two young women got married in a hospital's ICU as their father, Junaid Miyan, watched. The ceremonies took place with strict infection control measures.

For about 10-minutes the incessant beep from the monitors inside intensive care unit (ICU) were drowned out as two young women took marriage vows in the hospital’s ICU. Junaid Miyan, fighting severe health issues, watched his two daughters get married.

The ceremony taking place in the ICU of Era’s Lucknow Medical College and Hospital (Sourced)
The ceremony taking place in the ICU of Era’s Lucknow Medical College and Hospital (Sourced)

“It was a family request that we considered for the sake of the ailing man. We allowed only four people for the two ceremonies that took place on June 13 and 14, each lasting five minutes,” said Dr Mustahsin Malik, in-charge, ICU and head, critical care medicine, Era’s Lucknow Medical College and Hospital where the marriage took place.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

The matches had long been settled but due to the illness of Junaid Miyan, they were on the verge of being postponed. But owing to the wishes of the family, the ceremonies eventually took place with the strict infection control protocol in place.

Dressed in hospital gowns, the grooms stood beside the bed where Junaid Miyan lay. The cleric took their consent for marriage and as they said ‘kabool hain’ the marriage was finalised.

“We ensured a curtain between this and other patients for infection control and the entire process was done with simplicity and strictly low voice. The brides were present in a room beside the ICU and their consent was also taken for the marriage,” said the doctor.

While the brides’ family resides in Mohanlalganj, the grooms came from Mumbai.

News / Cities / Lucknow / Matches made in heaven, formalised in ICU
